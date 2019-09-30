Mike Johnson may not be the next Bachelor, but he's still shooting his shot at love with the one and only Demi Lovato. During a new interview on the Almost Famous podcast, Bachelorette star Mike gave an update about Lovato and how things have continued to heat up between them. The fan-favorite also described his relatable approach to dating such a high-profile singer.

When Mike sat down with fellow Bachelor Nation alums, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, on their podcast, he shared some details about his post-reality TV love life that will probably make fans' jaws drop. "We've gone on more than one date," he said of Lovato. "I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well." He also explained that he simply wants to get to know the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer on a genuine level — not just because she's a superstar. "I'm getting to know her for her," he said. So far, they've just been hanging out as "regular individuals."

Granted, things are as "regular" as they can be under such a huge spotlight. "To be honest, I personally don't like it," the Bachelorette alum said of dating in the public eye. "I am very private with my relationships straight up. But she's in this light and that's why I said she's so humble and I think the world of her because she has been able to have to deal with this crap. I can't even imagine from her perspective."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, Mike confirmed he was spending time with Lovato in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. In the Sept. 18 interview, he said, "Demi Lovato and I went on a date. The woman is quite astounding and amazing. And that's all I'll say on that." Even though he didn't offer specifics about the hang-out, judging from what the reality star said his ideal date with the singer would be, it could've entailed anything from eating chocolate chip cookies to listening to "dope ass music" (Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me album, perhaps?).

While Lovato has yet to comment on the current state of her relationship with Mike, she was vocal about how much she liked him when his season of The Bachelorette aired back in July. During the episode where lead Hannah Brown sent Mike home, the former Disney star wrote on Instagram Story, "Mike I accept your rose." And then when a screengrab of one of Mike's post-Bachelorette tweets circulated (where he called out to whoever his "future wife" may be), Lovato enthusiastically responded, "IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I'M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."

After some major social media flirting and low-key date nights, it sounds like Mike and Lovato's romance is heading in a more serious direction. As for what's next for the pair, fans will just have to stay tuned, because as of right now, they're taking their time and enjoying getting to know one another.