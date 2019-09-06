Move over Tyler and Gigi, another Bachelorette/Hollywood couple may be here to capture Bachelor Nation's hearts. As People noted, Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson commented on Demi Lovato's Instagram with a flirty message, and the singer replied with a flirty, emoji-filled note of her own.

On Sept. 5, Lovato posted an unedited photo of herself in a bikini because, as she explained, "I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it." In addition to posing in a bikini and giving her best smolder for the camera, the songstress donned some tiny shades to complete the look. Well, her bold and stunning Instagram post had many, including a particular fan-favorite Bachelorette star, living for the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's authenticity.

As previously mentioned, Mike responded to the Instagram post with a comment, writing, "Look at me like that again." He also included a couple of flirty emojis for good measure and, additionally, wrote, "love yaself." In response, Lovato wrote back an emoji-filled note to the reality star, sending him a kissing emoji along with silly, smiley one. While their Instagram back-and-forth seems like a friendly, flirty exchange, many fans are already shipping the pair together, with some commenting, "omg they need to date" and "we shippppp it hard." Honestly, same.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Ever since Lovato spoke out about her love of Mike during the course of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, fans have been hoping that the singer and the Bachelor in Paradise alum could find their way to each other. As People reported that at one point during The Bachelorette, Lovato took to her Instagram Story to share how much of a fan she was of Mike by saying, "Mike I accept your rose.” The publication noted that she went on to share on Instagram (after Mike tweeted about finding his "future wife"), “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.” So, could there be an actual love connection between the two?

Apparently, Mike is also down for dating the superstar. In an interview with Us Weekly, published in mid-July, the Paradise contestant said that he would be down to spend some time with Lovato in a one-on-one date-type of setting, "I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh my God! Girl, come here.'"

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ABC/Craig Sjodin

During an appearance on People's Reality Check in August, Mike did reveal that he has not reached out to Lovato just yet, or vice versa. “We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all,” he told the outlet. But, he did say that he's still down to reach out to her, “She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other,” he said. “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”

So, could there be a romance in the cards for yet another Bachelorette/Hollywood duo? Given the pair's flirty, online banter, and their interest in each other, it seems like it's a definite possibility.