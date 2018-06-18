Father's Day means showing some love for your pops, and this year, the president's son is wishing his dad a Happy Father's Day with some pictures you may not have seen before. Donald Trump Jr.'s Father's Day Instagram post revealed some surprisingly candid photos, many of which show Trump Jr. embracing his dad. There are even a couple throwbacks to when he was a kid.

This weekend is usually one that's light-hearted and a celebration of the bond between a dad and his children, and in this case, it meant some rare pictures into the president's past. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Trump Jr. wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the best #potus & dad ever, we love you." Trump Jr. added the hashtags #fathersday#father#son at the end of the caption. The main picture featured Trump Jr. speaking at a podium to a crowd in Valdosta, Georgia as his father smiles down at someone with two thumbs up. The picture was one of nine others that featured President Trump with his oldest son, who is his first child with his first wife, Ivana Trump. The rest of the pictures can be seen here by clicking through his post.

The other photos show the president kissing Trump Jr. on the cheek, a close-up of him with Trump Jr.'s face blurred behind him, the two facing each other with serious expressions while shaking hands, one with President Trump's hand on his son's chest as he looks at him, an Easter egg race in which the president's cheeks are puffed out as he blows a whistle, one of them hugging it out, and a couple others that show Trump Jr. during his childhood years. One features a blonde Trump Jr. in a bowl cut sitting next to his father, and the other shows a much younger president in a brown suit holding an infant.

Trump Jr. also tweeted out a couple Father's Day messages. Interestingly enough, so did his ex, which suggests the two may be a good terms, despite the divorce announcement.

Vanessa Trump wished her estranged husband a Happy Father's Day and "an incredible day with our kiddies," which indicates that the 40-year old former fashion model was likely not around for the day while the five children spent time with their dad. Trump Jr. posted several photos on Twitter of him goofing around with his kids — Kai, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe 4 — as they tumbled all over their dad.

Vanessa Trump married Trump Jr. in 2005 but in March of 2018, filed for divorce. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to The Washington Post. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The divorce was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, and the reason was not immediately clear, according to the New York Daily News. Instead, it was categorized as "uncontested," meaning the split was friendly, and as the New York Daily News reported, Trump Jr. had been traveling heavily while overseeing his father's business with his younger brother, Eric.

But while Trump Jr.'s Father's Day looked like a fun one, his tweet hoping other "dads out there get to enjoy" the day as much as he would gathered some no-holds-barred vitriol over what many users thought was a tone-deaf post. Lots of people on Twitter accused Trump Jr. of being willfully ignorant at a time when his father's administration was forcing children apart from their parents at the Mexico border. Others criticized Trump Jr. for seemingly taunting the public amid White House policies that slashed health care budgets for children.

The Trump family is an endless source of fascination, and one that, despite actions that seem innocuous, invites controversy. Perhaps next year, the public will get to see even more photos that let us travel back into the president's past — but without the heavy political tension.