Details about the final season of Game of Thrones remain scarce, even though Season 8's April 14 premiere is rapidly approaching. Thankfully, the Night King himself just dropped a serious clue for fans to dissect while they wait. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor and stuntman Vladimir Furdik revealed the Night King has a specific target in mind as he marches into Westeros. While the obvious "target" would be Jon Snow, the actor may have just inadvertently confirmed a theory about Bran instead.

Furdik, who has played the leader of the White Walkers since Season 6, told the publication, "People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is." Given his previous interactions with Bran, who he was able to see and touch when the young Stark was warging, it seems like the Night King could be on a collision course with the newly appointed Three-Eyed Raven. Ever since the undead leader sent his minions after Bran in the caves way back in Season 6, it's seemed like there's a connection between the two characters. The exact nature of that connection remains unclear, but if Bran is the target, then that speaks volumes about his importance in the grand scheme of the series.

Of course, he's not the only person the Night King could be after. He's had more than one terrifying interaction with Jon Snow at this point too. And according to Furdik, there's at least one more still to come. "There's also that moment [in "Hardhome"] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there's a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time," the actor teased.

Although fans have seen the sheer amount of destruction that the Night King has caused, the answer as to what's motivating him remains a mystery. If he's specifically after a single person, the big question is why? Is that person a threat to his plan? If so, how did he come by this knowledge?

It seems that even Furdik isn't sure what's motivating his character, but he does have a theory. "Somebody made him the Night King. Nobody knows who he was before — a soldier or part of [nobility]," he told EW. "He never wanted to be the Night King. I think he wants revenge. Everybody in this story has two sides — a bad side and a good side. The Night King only has one side, a bad side."

There's so much myth surrounding the Night King, it's entirely possible that he truly is all bad. But the idea that he's heading to Westeros in pursuit of a target suggests he has a plan that's bigger than mindless destruction. And that only makes him that much scarier.

No matter who the unlucky soul he's after turns out to be, the Night King is a threat to everyone in Westeros. And Daenerys, the Starks, and their allies had better be prepared to face his full wrath.