Did you know that there is an actual countdown timer, to the second, counting down to the premier of Game Of Thrones Season 8? Well, there is. And as we all eagerly wait, and with all of the crew and cast sworn to secrecy, any tiny hint of a spoiler is being analysed by fans. With that in mind, Instagram was alight with plot theories after one star potentially hinted at a plot twist. But what did Lena Headey say that may have confirmed a Game Of Thrones theory about Tyrion Lannister?

Heady, who plays hot as hell and equally devilish Cersei Lannister has amassed quite a following already being an accomplished actress and more recently owing to starring in arguably one of the best shows ever. OK, maybe that's just in this nerd's opinion, but many are likely to agree. For those not in the know or for a quick reminder, Cersei is the matriarch to the loaded AF and super powerful Lannister family. She really is one tough cookie whose conniving and sinister ways have seen her rise to power, losing any morals she had along with her husband, father, and children in the process. Headey often posts photos from the show, but it's a recent one that has set tongues wagging.

Cute family picture (above) right? Just the guys having a laugh behind the scenes and taking some fun photos. Well yeah, except, the caption may have revealed what some fans believe is a huge plot spoiler. The photo caption read:

"Now this is more like it. Congratulations to my brothers (literally) from other mothers. I’m a lucky lucky sista to these Mistas. Love you PD and @nikolajwilliamcw 💗💗💗💗."

With it being the time of year where the nominations are announced for the much lauded TV gongs the Emmys, it could of course just be that Headey is giving a shoutout to her co-stars after being nominated. Game Of Thrones led the nominees this year, gaining a pretty incredible 22 nominations. However, to the more eagle-eyed fan, the wording here could actually be hinting at an epic Season 8 spoiler.

This quote may apparently be confirming a long-held theory regarding Tyrion Lannister that has been postulated by many the super fan. The theory goes that he is not actually a Lannister at all, but a Targaryen. This means that Daenerys could potentially be his sister.

So when Heady said, "brothers (literally) from other mothers", is she referencing the parentage of the actors or the characters they play?

For quite a while now, there has been some suggestion that Tyrion has different parentage to his Lannisters siblings, Cersei and Jaime. The suspicion is that Tyrion's father is not the not-so-sadly-deceased patriarch of the Lannister family, Tywin (which I am sure would be a relief to Tyrion as he did in fact kill Tywin which is less than ideal).

Fans of the books will know that the mother of the Lannisters, Joanna, who died giving birth to Tyrion, was rumoured to have been having an affair with the "Mad King" Aerys Targaryen (Danerys' father) in and around the nine months before Tyrion was born. And how long is the gestation period for a human woman? Yep, you guessed it, nine months.

Now breathe.

As well as this potential clue, when Tyrion went on ahead and committed patricide, his father Tywin's last words seemed pretty loaded with clues. As he left this mortal coil, he said: "You're no son of mine." If you also take a look at the fact that Tyrion is also relatively confident around those big old dragons, a trait in the Targaryen family, the evidence is seriously mounting.

OK, so what would this mean for Season 8? If Tyrion is in fact a Targaryen, that would make him the brother of Daenerys and could also mean he's related to Jon Snow, which would mean that OMG, the fam are back together.

Maybe saying "brothers from other mothers" isn't quite the same as "brother from different father", but with the countdown on until Season 8, fans theories are going to get better and better. Can't wait.