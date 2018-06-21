The internet may be a tricky place with lurkers and trolls, but sometimes it truly delivers. On Thursday, shortly after FLOTUS wore a controversial jacket on her way to a detention facility in Texas, writer Parker Molloy responded to Melania Trump's jacket with IReallyDoCare.com a website that flips the text on the first lady's jacket and offers links to organizations that can help migrant children.

To protect children from the aggressive tactics under President Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policies, IReallyDoCare.com offers information of 14 progressive institutions serving deported and detained immigrants. Molloy introduced the site with a tweet that said, "Since Melania Trump's jacket said 'I really don't care,' I set up http://ireallydocare.com. Click the link and it'll take you to a site where you can donate to 14 awesome groups helping immigrants all at once."

Here's how it all happened. On Thursday, Daily Mail first identified a $39 Zara jacket on Trump which stated, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" on its back. The font seems to be chalkboard white and large, covering the entire back of jacket. The first lady was seen in several photos wearing it as she embarked on her trip to the Lone Star State.

Trump's spokesperson Stephanie A. Grisham pushed back against the notion that Trump meant to convey a message with her clothes. "It's a jacket," Grisham tells Bustle. "After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year.)"

For those interested in helping IReallyDoCare.com, they can reach out to @amandalitman on Twitter to learn more. The website offers information for Al Otro Lado, The Florence Project, Neta, Innovation Law Lab, Fuerza Del Valle, The Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, We Belong Together, United We Dream, Womens Refugee Commission, American Civil Liberties Union, Kids In Need of Defense, Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, Human Rights First, and La Union del Pueblo Entero.

Each website has its own program to help immigrant children make sense of and seek safety from the vicious tactics of Trump's immigration system. In spring, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the presidency would pursue a "zero tolerance" stance when it came to the question of immigrants and asylums seeker fleeing violence in their countries.

"If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It's that simple," he said. "If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, then we will prosecute you. If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law. If you don't like that, then don't smuggle children over our border."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Observers on social media have been trying to make sense of Melania Trump's jacket and its pro-indifference position. But it became even more confusing after the president gave a spin on the jacket and tweeted, "'I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?' written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"

The president's explanation of the jacket not only contradicted the first lady's spokesperson's statement to Bustle, it was also seen as added insult to the injury of Melania Trump wearing it in the first place.

But it's clear that some people on the internet, like the creator of IReallyDoCare.com, have decided to go beyond the confusing developments of this administration and focus on change-based material efforts. By guiding people to websites and institutions that can and do help immigrant children in the United States, Molloy gave Melania Trump's jacket a classy and effective response.