This Is How You Come Off To New People, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

While astrology is a lot more complicated than what your zodiac sign is, this aspect of your birth chart can say a lot about your personality. While a first impression isn't everything, it certainly does mean a lot when you're getting to know someone. And the first impression you may make, based on your zodiac sign, can give you some insight into how you might come across.

The astrology of first impressions is a bit complex. "In astrology, while the first impression is often made by our Ascendant (a.k.a. rising sign), which is the constellation that was ascending [or] rising up on the Eastern horizon at the time and place we were born, your zodiac sign also plays a role in how you come off to new people," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "Whether this is your zodiac or rising sign, you may recognize these qualities immediately in yourself." This astrology means that, although there is a separate sign in your birth chart that is solely dedicated to the version of yourself you present to the world, you still make an impression with your sun sign (the umbrella of your personality) as well.

"As the old wisdom goes, 'You never get a second chance to make a first impression,'" Mckean says. But you can be aware of how you present yourself to the world. If you're curious, some astrological insight might help.

This is how you might come off to new people, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Enthusiastic

Fiery Aries strikes people pretty much immediately with their personality. Your first impression is all about your outward energy. "Aries tend to be strong, not just physically, but energetically too," Mckean says. "Undoubtedly the first impression you will give others is that you are enthusiastic [and] positive." Whether or not you're feeling strong that day, this spirit is likely one of the first things people notice about you.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Reliable

Somehow, even upon first meeting, a Taurus is able to give off a reliable energy. You have something about you that others may feel they can trust. "In a word, you come off as reliable," Mckean says. "Taureans are strong, steady types that rarely complain and tend to keep things straightforward and simple. If a Taurus has a deadline, they'll work overtime to make sure they meet it." You may not always feel in control, but to others, you often seem quite on top of things.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Clever

Even within a few minutes of meeting, Geminis can show their insightful and curious personality. Others may feel a couple steps behind your train of thought, but your first impression is still positive "[Geminis] come across as clever, witty, and friendly in both business and romantic matters as a first impression," Mckean says. You likely lead with these aspects of your personality, which draws people in.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It Depends

Cancers are one of the moodier signs of the zodiac. This means that your first impression may change depending on how you're feeling. "It really depends on what mood you find the Cancer in when you first meet," Mckean says. "Cancer is ruled by the Moon and just like the Moon, they have phases." While you may sometimes come off as caring and hilarious, other times you may strike people as moody and oversensitive. If you're feeling off, trying your best to make things go more smoothly can help.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Confidence

Leos have much less of a problem meeting new people than other signs of the zodiac might. You likely feel quite confident, and it shoes. "One of the best qualities about a Leo is that they truly love themselves," Mckean says. "Make no mistake, they aren't self-centered narcissists, but in loving oneself, it's easier to love others and for others to love them." Leos can also give off an energy that they have confidence in the people they meet, as well, making new people potentially feel safer around them.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Neat

Reliable and tidy, you come across exactly as you are. While rarely, if you're in a bad way, you may come across as controlling, you're usually presenting a much gentler version of yourself. "Virgos come off as spic-and-span," Mckean says. "They are neat, detail-oriented, simple, and straight forward." It's a good thing for people to think you're reliable — and as a Virgo, you are quite likely to follow through.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Relatable

As a Libra, you may worry that having your scales off balance might mean you make a bad first impression. Luckily, the opposite is true. "Even if it's an off day for them, people easily recognize the radiance of a Libra, and sometimes being off-balance only makes them more relatable and likable," Mckean says. Even if you feel off kilter, others may not notice. This factor can help make it easier to take the pressure off when meeting someone for the first time.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Intense

The mysterious side of Scorpios luckily doesn't seem too off-putting when they meet new people. If you're a Scorpio, though, you're likely still radiating some of this energy. "[One of Scorpio's] most outstanding qualities that comes off to new people is their quiet intensity," Mckean says. This may impress both potential lovers and business partners alike.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Fun

Sagittarius are a good time right of the bat. If you're curious how you come off to new people, it may be a relief that you're quite entertaining to many. "Whether Sagittarius is your zodiac sign or your rising sign, they come off to new people as a barrel of monkeys," Mckean says. "That is to say that they come off as fun, open-minded, and as real as a real person can be." Since you likely enjoy being around people and staying busy, meeting new people is likely a fun thing for you, and it shows.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Reliable

Since Capricorn famously reverse-ages, then — if you're a Capricorn — your first impressions can change over time as well. "A Capricorn's age will change the first impression people get of them," Mckean says. "If you meet a younger Capricorn [...] they will come off as serious, rigid, but reliable. Older Capricorns will come across as reliable as well, but less and less rigid and serious as they get older." You may loosen up as you age, but you don't lose your trustworthiness.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Spontaneous

Independent Aquariuses may not necessarily want to fit in. Because of this, your first impressions may be a wildcard. Through it all, though, you tend to seem spontaneous. "Aquarians like to surprise people when they're chewing on thoughts in their head," Mckean says. "They like to distance theirselves from the crowd. Otherwise, when they're engaged, they come across as spontaneous and charming." Once you've decided to meet people, it's on your terms and with positive energy. This impression can be quite endearing.