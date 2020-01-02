Jan. 1 can feel like a great time for a bit of a refresh. Whether you want to refocus your career goals, get some dates in the diary to see friends, or pick up a new hobby, now is the time. It’s also a chance to put the bad dates of 2019 behind you and turn over a new leaf in your love life. If you're want to get stuck right in, what’s the best day to get swiping on dating apps?

Over the last couple of years, dating apps have collated research and concluded that the first Sunday in January is the best day to be on dating apps. According to Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB), 1,030,000 messages were sent on Dating Sunday in 2019, making it the biggest chat day in the app's seven-year history.

This year it falls on Jan. 5 so you’ve still got time to perfect your bio. Speaking to Quartz about the date, Dawoon Kang, founder and CEO of the dating app said, “Dating Sunday is a mixture of New Year’s resolutions and winding down the weekend.”

It’s not just Jan. 5 you need to look out for. The following Sunday was the second-biggest chat day in CMB history, with just a 3 percent decrease in messages sent. CMB reported that January is their busiest month for sign ups meaning more possible singles to go for a post-Christmas drink with.

CMB isn’t the only dating app to cite Dating Sunday as a very real phenomenon. Bumble has dubbed the period between October and January as “online dating season.” It probably helps that it’s so perishingly cold outside the thought of getting dressed up to meet someone face-to-face is a little off putting. The New York Post said that the app expects more than three million new users join and over 20 million messages being sent over this period.

Speaking about the spike in use on Dating Sunday dating app, Zoosk’s Chief Marketing Officer Luciana Telles told Cosmopolitan, “Dating Sunday falls during a time period when singles are extra-motivated to look for online connections. It’s the first weekend after New Year’s Eve, which means that people have not only set themselves New Year’s resolutions, they’ve had a few days to think about how to put them into practice."

If snuggling up on the sofa and letting your dating app do the work this Jan sounds appealing to you, you wouldn’t be alone. OkCupid has made the bold prediction that there will be a 70 percent increase in users on Dating Sunday. Tinder has also said that ten percent of all matches are made during the first month of the year.

So whether it’s the festive magic that’s still lingering in the air, or the fact that you’ve finally managed to shake that New Year's Day fizz headache, Dating Sunday is the day to get swiping.