Warning: This Is Us Season 4 finale spoilers ahead! This Is Us wrapped up its fourth season by answering a lot of lingering questions that viewers have been pondering all year. However, it also introduced a whole new set of mysteries — like Nicky's wedding ring in the This Is Us flash-forward.

The flash-forward finds Nicky standing by Rebecca's bedside at least 10-plus years into the future. The Pearson family is coming together to be there for their beloved matriarch — and perhaps even to say goodbye. Nicky was featured in this scene before, during the Season 3 finale, though many fans found it somewhat odd to see Nicky so prominently by Rebecca's side, considering that the two of them aren't exactly close. Granted, a lot can change over the course of a decade, but it was enough to raise some suspicions, particularly because Rebecca's husband, Miguel, is completely MIA during these moments.

And now the additional detail of Nicky's puzzling wedding ring has prompted a few notable theories to come out of the woodwork, indicating that there may be more to this storyline than meets the eye and could even potentially involve a heartbreaking lie.

Rebecca & Nicky Get Married

It seems strange that Rebecca would opt to get married for a third time, especially since she seems pretty content with Miguel in the present day. But what if Miguel dies or they have some sort of falling out while she's participating in the clinical trial? It's possible she could turn to Nicky for comfort and they end up sharing a romantic connection.

Nicky Is Pretending To Be Jack

We know that Rebecca is starting to exhibit signs of having Alzheimer's in the present day. If her condition worsens over time, she could start getting confused about who people are. One theory that's been kicking around since November predicts that future Rebecca believes Nicky is actually Jack, which would explain why Nicky is by her bedside and why he was now shown wearing a wedding ring in this latest flash-forward.

Her memory loss could have made her forget all about the fire and the fact that Jack died many, many years ago. Nicky may just be playing along with the charade in order to bring Rebecca some comfort during her final days. It's a heartbreaking theory, but one that's definitely well within This Is Us' wheelhouse.

Nicky Is Married To Someone Else

Then again, maybe Nicky was simply able to find happiness with someone down the line and it has absolutely nothing to do with the Pearson family. The detail could ultimately be a red herring just to keep us guessing and spinning our wheels. After all, he doesn't really seem like the kind of guy who wants to get married at this point in his life, but hey, you never know. When it comes to this show, all bets are off.