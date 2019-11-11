This Is When More ‘The Mandalorian’ Episodes Come Out On Disney+

The long awaited launch of Disney+ is finally upon us and with it, the premiere of The Mandalorian, set in the Star Wars universe. But if you were planning on taking off all day to marathon the series, you might want to hold off. Because e debut of Disney+ onto the ever-crowded world of streaming platforms is approaching, but if you're thinking of taking Tuesday, November 12 off to marathon The Mandalorian, you may want to think again. Disney+ is doing things the old fashioned way and new The Mandalorian episodes drop on Disney+ on a weekly basis. Well, kind of.

The first episode of Mandalorian will be available on the Tuesday launch day. Then the second will be released that Friday, Nov. 15. Going forward, the remaining six episodes will drop every Friday on the platform, which means the finale will be on Dec. 27. That's a week after the release of Star Wars Episode IX: Rise Of The Skywalker, which is makes is possible that there will be some Mandalorian crossover in the movie. Remember how ABC's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. used to do that with the release of Marvel movies? It's not a bad idea.

This weekly release might be hard for some viewers to readjust to, but it also means that the Mandalorian is sure to be appointment viewing, something the creators intended.

Star Wars on YouTube

Show creator Jon Favreau told Collider that part of the reasoning behind releasing the series weekly is that having everyone watch one episode a week could help turn the show into a more communal experience. "[That's] what I really loved about watching Game of Thrones," Favreau tells Collider, "There’s that sense of, 'What’s gonna happen this week?,' and it’s not a cascading down [of viewer experiences]."

While the week-to-week wait may be a bit long for Mandalorian fans who have been spoiled by the all-at-once drops of series like Stranger Things, Disney+ will have a plethora of Star Wars content for fans to distract themselves with, including every Star Wars movie from A New Hope to Rogue One (The Last Jedi and Solo won't be available) and multiple seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. So even though Mandalorian is telling it's own side story, far away from any Skywalkers, having a week to catch up on Star Wars lore will surely reveal some easter eggs throughout the new series.

The Mandalorian may not be available to stream in its entirety right away, but it's perhaps the show most suited to fill the gaping hole of weekly conversation and speculation that was left when Game of Thrones ended.