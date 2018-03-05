When the awards season rolls around every year, it's always an opportunity for memes to be born — just look at the Meryl Streep screaming meme from the SAG Awards. This year, it was a different actor's turn to take the Twitter spotlight at the Oscars, and it's already catching on like wildfire. Jennifer Garner has become an Oscar meme, and it might just be the best (and the most relatable) one to come out of this year's awards.

It all started when writer Bobby Finger shared a video of Garner from the audience, apparently going through some kind of crisis, judging by the look on her face. She looked like she was realizing something horrible or life changing, and so far, there's no word on exactly what was going on in her head at that moment. However, it did create the perfect meme, and the internet is going nuts about it.

The stars obviously had to align for the camera to be on her at that moment, and it's such a good thing that it was. Even though award season has now come to an end, the memes that have come from it will last forever... especially this one involving Garner and whatever epiphany she was having at the time.

This is the tweet that started it all:

Something popped in her head that was so striking and important that she actually stopped clapping and looked absolutely horrified. And after Finger shared this video, people immediately started trying to guess what she might have been thinking.

That second tweet might actually hold some weight, because who hasn't had that moment of straight up fear when they realized they may have forgotten to turn off the stove/coffee maker/curling iron/other electric device and now they're far away from home, wondering if the whole thing has burned down by now? This one actually seems plausible.

The meme also took on a life of its own as other people shared the GIF, because let's be real, it's kind of hilarious.

And other people were content enough to point out that Garner had become a meme in the first place, with one wondering if she even knew that her audience realization had been captured like that:

Does Jennifer Garner know she's a meme? You'd think one of her friends has already sent her screenshots, right? That's the kind of thing friends are for, so probably.

But the meme isn't the only reason Twitter was buzzing about Garner on Sunday night, either. Between her gorgeous blue Atelier Versace gown and the fact that there doesn't seem to be a good reason in the world not to be in love with Garner, everyone was tweeting about her... including plenty of jokes that called back to her Capital One commercials. Because why not?

Oh, and references to her split from Ben Affleck, because it seems like the post-divorce glow up is real. As heartbreaking as it was to hear that the couple would be going their separate ways last year, Garner did look really, really good on the red carpet.

If Sunday night's Oscars were any indication, Garner is definitely Having A Moment right now, and not just the one in this GIF. And with a TV show (Camping) in the pipeline along with plenty of other projects, it seems like we'll be seeing a lot more of her in the coming months. This meme is just the beginning of Garner's takeover.

Now, we just need her to let us know what she was actually thinking when the original video was taken. Forgot to let the chicken thaw, or needed to bake 100 cupcakes? Fans are dying to know.