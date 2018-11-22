It's Thanksgiving, which means that ovens across America are currently stacked to the brim with turkeys, casseroles, and pies. And speaking of ovens, guess who just announced that she's got a bun in hers? Wait — euphemistically, not literally. Anyway, Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is pregnant with her third child, the reality star revealed in a series of sweet Thanksgiving day Instagram photos.

The first photo Polizzi shared is a black-and-white snap of her two kids Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4. The siblings look snuggled up in a sweet embrace, and they're both holding onto a framed photo of ... what is that? Oh, duh. It's a sonogram!

"What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving," Polizzi captioned the shot, followed by a heart and a prayer hands emoji.

The next photo Polizzi posted of her two tiny meatballs (OK, technically, there's three tiny meatballs in the photos, if we're counting the bun in the oven) is a lot less posed and a lot more real. Not that the first photo wasn't real, of course. The second photo — which was shot in color — just kind of proves how tough it probably was to get that perfectly posed first pic.

The second photo shows Lorenzo on the left again, mouth agape, seemingly mid-scream. Giovanna is off to the right, and she looks like she is o-ver-it. She's got her head down, buried in her lap, as if saying, "No, Mom. You've gotten plenty of great pics of this adorable face, and I refuse to give you anymore."

