The president's chief of staff has social media up in arms following a comment he made about separating immigrant kids from their mothers. When asked if it's "cruel and heartless" to separate them from their moms when arriving in the United States, John Kelly said immigrant children will be fine and go to "foster care or whatever."

The outrage stems from an interview Kelly, a retired United States Marine Corps general now serving under Trump, gave to NPR. He talked to John Burnett, the public radio's southwest correspondent, about everything ranging from how "very smart" the president is, to the nation's immigration policy.

The latter has gotten Kelly in hot water since the full interview was published online. He said that the immigrants arriving to the southwest border are largely "rural" and would not fit into U.S. society. Kelly argued that "a big name of the game is deterrence." And part of what deters immigrants, he said, is separating mothers from their children if they enter the country illegally. Most controversially, he went on to say:

The children will be taken care of — put into foster care or whatever. But the big point is they elected to come illegally into the United States and this is a technique that no one hopes will be used extensively or for very long.

Several people pointed out that he offered foster care as a solution, despite the fact that 1,500 migrant children have been lost in the system.

