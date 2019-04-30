With some of the best bangers in the history of bangers, it's only right to memorialise the Spice Girls in absolutely any form whatsoever. They've been plastic dolls, wooden puppets à la the 'Viva Forever' video, and now it's just been revealed that the Spice Girls have teamed up with the Mister Men franchise, to become their own Little Misses. They'll be joining the icons that are Little Miss Giggles and Little Miss Scatterbrain, as they've been assigned their own Little Miss titles and characters, and I reckon it's the ideal way to keep the Spice Girl legacy going for many more generations to come.

In a press release sent to Bustle UK, it was revealed that the girls will be launching their Little Miss books ahead of the Spice Girl reunion tour, which commences on May 24 2019 at Croke Park in Dublin. Each of the four current members will have their Little Miss books, released as an initiative to bring more girl power to the masses, as the group always has, and you can go ahead and pre-order your copies at the Mr Men site right now. Little Miss Baby, Ginger, Scary, and Sporty are all ready to be snapped up.

Ahead of the books' rollout, the girls have said:

"We love our Mr. Men Little Miss character books; they bring to life our individual personalities that our fans know and love. We wanted to celebrate our tour by collaborating with another iconic British brand and who better than Mr. Men Little Miss."

As well as the books, Alastair McHarrie, licensing director of Sanrio Global Ltd (the home of the Mr. Men books), confirmed that the company has also been "working with the Spice Girls and our partners to develop a range of merchandise," which'll be coming to any store worth its spice very soon.

So, what can we except from this Little Miss x Spice Girls collab?

"Little Miss Baby is the sweetest, kindest person you could ever meet," the blurb for Emma Bunton's Little Miss reads. "She is always trying to help the Little Miss Spice Girls, but sometimes things don’t turn out the way she hoped. So her friends decide that she needs something else to keep her busy. What could Little Miss Baby do instead?"

Meanwhile, "Little Miss Ginger is a very confident and determined person. When she puts her mind to something there is no stopping her, including when she wants to do something special for the other LITTLE MISS SPICE GIRLS. But what idea will Little Miss Ginger come up with for their tour finale?"

Then there's Little Miss Scary, who "is scarily good at things. There is nothing that she can’t do. So when the Little Miss Spice Girls have a few mishaps on the day of their biggest show, Little Miss Scary sorts everything out. But what will she do when there is a problem on stage?"

Last but not least is of course Little Miss Sporty, whose character "is incredibly hard-working and active. She is always busy doing lots of things, but not all the Little Miss Spice Girls have quite the same attitude. So when she asks them to help her with the Spiceland Fun Fair, she’s not surprised that things don’t go quite as planned. But what will the Mr. Men make of the fair?"

So, whether you managed to bag a ticket for the Spice Girls tour or not, I reckon you should make room for these Little Miss stories on your bookshelf ASAP.