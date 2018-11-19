Prepare yourselves, This Is Us fans, because the surprise nuptials of one of your favorite cast members have been confirmed. On Sunday, Mandy Moore secretly married Taylor Goldsmith in a low-key backyard ceremony in Los Angeles. On Monday, Moore confirmed the news with an Instagram post. The simplistic, lovely picture really says so much about the newly married couple and their big day.

The black-and-white photo captures the newlyweds walking down the aisle, presumably just moments after being pronounced husband and wife. In it, they're holding hands (Goldsmith wearing his wedding band), while he grins happily and Moore smiles ear-to-ear, almost cracking up. The post is simply captioned: "11-18-18."

The ceremony was "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening," according to a source's report to E!. The intimate gathering included "a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people," the source added. The romantic aesthetic of the wedding was reportedly "very boho," including "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar" and beautiful flower arrangements with lots of "large feathers."

Guests reportedly included Moore's This Is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown, as well as celebs like Minka Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama. After the ceremony, the celebration was taken to The Fig House, a private event space in LA's Highland Park.

It's clear from the stunning photo alone that these two had a beautiful ceremony, and it sounds their guests had a wonderful time too. From the description of the food alone, it seems like the reception was definitely a party. The source revealed that in place of a formal sit-down dinner was a "number of food stations around the venue, including meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw food, flat bread, cheese and charcuterie and more." There was also reportedly a whiskey station, lots of wine, and 12 different cakes for guests to try.

Moore's husband also reportedly performed at the wedding alongside a few friends which is totally fitting. Four days before their surprise wedding, Goldsmith posted a photo of himself with his bride-to-be in the studio on Instagram with the caption: "@mandymooremm @siddkhoslamusic and I the day we recorded "Invisible Ink" from last night's episode of @nbcthisisus. So honored that Sidd asked me to help him write it and then to get to record it with my favorite human."

While the news may be a surprise to fans, Moore knew she wanted a low-key wedding for a while now. "It's not going to be some lavish affair, its maybe something that isn't going to require as much planning or at least that's what I'm telling myself," she previously told E!

Moore definitely kept her word in having a small wedding. Last September, she opened up to Us about why she preferred small weddings (especially since being married once before). "This is my second go-round," she revealed. "I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. Quit, no bridal magazines for me."

Unlike many celebrity weddings, Moore kept hers as small as she originally wanted and by the looks of her picture perfect photo, it seems like it was an idyllic day.