Melania Trump turns 48 years old Thursday, and after successfully hosting the French president and his wife at the Trumps' first state dinner just two days prior, the first lady is due a day to rest and celebrate. Trump told Fox & Friends he didn't get her a birthday present, citing his busy schedule with POTUS work and whatnot, but if this one Melania Trump quote is taken into the equation, no one should doubt the FLOTUS will spend her birthday however she wants.

One month before the 2016 election, Melania sat down with CNN's Anderson Cooper for a one-on-one interview. News of the infamous Access Hollywood tape had just hit, wherein then-candidate Donald Trump was heard bragging he could "grab" women "by the pussy." Cooper asked Melania about her reaction to the tape, and she said she was surprised by it because "that is not the man that I know."

Shortly thereafter, Melania responded with a point-blank quote to those who would feel pity toward her for being in a relationship with Trump.

People, they don't really know me, people think and talk about me, like, "Oh Melania, oh poor Melania." Don't feel sorry for me. Don't feel sorry for me. I can handle everything.

It's been a claim that President Trump's first 16 months in office has sometimes put to the test.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

However bright the spotlight shined on Trump during his presidential campaign, it was less intense than the media scrutiny he faced — like every president — once he won the election. And that constant surveillance extends to the first family as well.

For Melania, her first official media ordeal began on her first official day as FLOTUS — Trump's inauguration. During the pre-ceremony proceedings, some comedians and commentators made fun of Barron Trump's appearance, despite the fact he was just 10 years old at the time. Shortly thereafter, the White House issued a statement asking for the media's cooperation in giving Barron privacy.

Given her well-documented devotion to Barron, the online harassment of her son was probably not easy for Melania to accept. She describes him as "very special," and dotes on his independence and imagination. The first lady also highlights her commitment to being there for Barron, noting she makes his breakfast, packs his lunch, picks him up from school, and spends much of her day with him.

So Melania's decision to focus her energies as first lady in part on an anti-cyberbullying campaign certainly makes a lot of sense, given how Barron was targeted during Trump's inauguration.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Of course, there have been other challenges for Melania. Certainly one of the most covered scandals is the alleged affair between Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels. In a recent interview, Daniels sat down with Cooper on 60 Minutes. Cooper opened the program by noting Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels to keep quiet about the affair during and after the election, describing it as potentially "the most talked about hush agreement in history." Trump has denied all the allegations against him.

But nothing about public allegations of an affair can be easy for Melania, though she's remained largely quiet on the matter. Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted on on March 25, "While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible."

Despite regularly negative coverage of Trump, not to mention his own social media habits, Melania keeps her public profiles in the neutral-positive zone. And she's credited with creating the beautiful decor and menu for the recent state dinner at the White House.

And so there is evidence that Melania can indeed "handle" her situation, which in turn suggests she'll spend her birthday Thursday in accordance with her own wishes.