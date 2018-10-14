The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most powerful and successful movie franchises of all time. Over the course of 10 years, the franchise has amassed 20 movies that have stretched fans' brains to their limits. In light of the fact that the next installment in the massive franchise, (the so-far-untitled) Avengers 4, finished filming, the film's directors, the Russo Brothers shared a new Avengers 4 image that presumably relates to the movie, and it has fans coming up with some wild new theories.

Anthony and Joe Russo, AKA the Russo Brothers are the directors for both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, coming out in 2019. On Friday, Oct. 12, they shared a tweet that just said "#wrapped," meaning that the second reshoots for the much-anticipated film are over. But what's really got fans freaking out is the image attached to it. It's a bright blue picture, with a rectangular object taking up most of the space. And that object is radiating an even more brilliant blue light. Basically, because of the shining light and the unfocused half of the picture, you can't make out what it is at all. That, of course, is where the mystery begins.

At first glance, the closest thing it looks like that already exists in the MCU is Iron Man's repulsors, the weapons on the hands and feet of his suit that shoot out beams of energy when used in combat, or that propel him and allow him to fly. They're all generated from the arc reactor that's on the chest of his suit (which can also shoot out these beams).

While that might explain the color and beaming light, it doesn't explain the rectangle object in the image. But, the fans have it covered. A few different Twitter users have taken the image and reduced the brightness, hoping to see the thing more clearly, since the light is distorting that ability a bit.

However, even after de-brightening the image, it doesn't bring you too much closer to deciphering what it is. Whatever it is does appear to be an object, and it looks to possibly be made of metal. It doesn't appear to be a person, but it also seems that the lower left side of it is blocked out. So it stands to reason that something is written there or there's an image on the object that will give something away if fans were allowed to see it.

Twitter user @Isaac_Wwe_ noted that it could be a hint that the Silver Surfer is joining the MCU. He was a main character in the 2005 Fantastic Four sequel, and has alliances with the Avengers in the comics. Another user, @BlueBoy8000, replied saying it could be a coffin. While death obviously isn't something the MCU has steered clear of, it's not something fans are ready to see again. Plus, with the theories that Tony Stark or Steve Rogers could be exiting the franchise, death and caskets are the last thing fans need.

Another fan, @Angel97218967, pointed out that it looks like the machine used to create Vision back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Could resurrecting Vision be something that Tony Stark and Bruce Banner take up as a plan to defeat Thanos once and for all?

At the end of the end of the day, no one other than the Russos and the actors know what it is and what it can mean for the next Avengers movie. Because they wrapped filming on Friday, the Russo brothers recently told Deadline that post-production is underway. "We've worked on the edit all summer and we're excited to finally get these missing pieces in the film and then we expect to be in post through the fall and winter," they said. "We hope to be done by March."

With a current release date of May 3, 2019, this is all super exciting for fans, regardless of what clues this mysterious image may hold. Plus, the trailer should be right around the corner too, right, Russos? Right?