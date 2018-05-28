Fans who were hoping to see Nicki Minaj and Eminem walking the red carpet arm and arm might want to slow down, because this Nicki Minaj and Eminem relationship update hints that they're not actually dating — at least not yet. Wrapping up a performance at Boston Calling on Sunday, May 27, Eminem responded to claims that he was dating Minaj, only a few days after Minaj set off a media frenzy by claiming she was dating the "Lose Yourself" rapper on Instagram.

Last week, Minaj sparked rumors that she was dating Eminem while promoting her new collaboration with YG, "Big Bank," on Instagram. "Told 'em I met Slim Shady. Bagged an Em," she raps on the track. When a fan asked if she was dating Eminem in the comments, Minaj answered "yes." And thus, a new superstar couple was born. Or, was it? Despite Minaj's definitive confirmation on Instagram, it sounds like, if Minaj and Eminem are in a relationship, he doesn't know it. "Let me make sure so I can actually make this official," Eminem said on stage Sunday night. "How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?" The crowd, as expected, goes wild. "Well, Goddamnit, me too!" The rapper then addressed Minaj directly, saying, "Nicki, if you get this message, just-just text me later, we'll talk about it."

Eminem's public plea to Minaj was recorded by multiple concert goers, and shared by 103.3 AMP Radio on Twitter, who tagged Minaj and caught her attention. Minaj retweeted the video, adding some sweet commentary. "The fact that he's silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much," she wrote. But then, things got interesting. Her comments go on to say, "Em we need you on the #Queen album. That's where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse [sic]." Aside from the teasing of a new collaboration, Minaj's tweet is telling, specifically her use of the term "first date." That detail coupled with the fact that Eminem told his audience that he wanted to date Minaj seems to confirm that the two rappers are not actually dating. But could they be on their way to romance?

Granted, the more Minaj and Eminem comment on their rumored relationship, the more it seems like it's just a friendly joke between the two. Sources reportedly told TMZ that Minaj's Instagram comment was just a just fun and games. Moreover, People reported that prior to his statements in Boston, Eminem got in on the joke in the Instagram comments, writing, "Girl you know it's true." Minaj reportedly replied, "Babe, I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding. Yikes. I'll talk to you when I get home."

Thus far, Minaj and Eminem's relationship seems to be composed of flirty jokes and social media posts — not exactly telling of a serious relationship. That said, just because their rumored courtship began as a joke doesn't mean it won't become reality. Both rappers are believed to be currently single, or at least are not engaged in any high profile romances. And if they do collaborate again — Eminem was featured on Minaj's "Roman's Revenge" — then who knows what kind of sparks will fly IRL. For now, however, it seems more likely that this social media flirtation could just be to drum up some buzz around Minaj's new album, Queen. Minaj has yet to release a tracklist for her upcoming album, to be released on August 10, so it's possible that Eminem and Minaj already recorded a new song together and are just waiting for the perfect moment to drop it.

The exact nature of Nicki Minaj and Eminem's relationship remains unclear, but one thing's for sure: if this is all just a publicity stunt for Minaj's new album, it's definitely working.