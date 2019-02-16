In what the ACLU has described as a “historic win for transgender rights in Iowa," a jury awarded a transgender man $120,000 for workplace discrimination on the basis of sex and gender identity. According to The New York Times, Jesse Vroegh was working in an Iowa prison as a registered nurse back in 2015 when he began his transition. The state's Department of Corrections denied his requests to use the men's restrooms and locker rooms at work, and refused to provide insurance coverage for his gender confirmation surgery, per the Times.

As a result, Vroegh filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections; according to the ACLU, Vroegh's was the first transgender rights case filed in an Iowa district court since the state added gender identity protections to the Iowa Civil Rights Act back in 2007. On Wednesday, the jury ruled that the state had discriminated against Vroegh on the basis of sex and gender identity. The next day, Vroegh told The New York Times that he was "astonished" by the verdict, and that it meant a great deal to him.

"It was about being in a country where you have rights and you are free and everybody should be treated equally," Vroegh said. “It is worth it for anybody who comes up after me, who doesn’t have the voice to stand up to a big state entity.”

