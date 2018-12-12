In recent weeks, Ohio's state legislature has received quite a bit of attention as it seeks to pass a six-week ban on abortions in the state. However, another Ohio bill banning a second trimester abortion method is also quietly moving through the legislature — and could potentially pass sometime this week, Cincinatti.com reported.

Senate Bill 145 is entitled, "Criminalize and create civil action for dismemberment abortion." The bill bans dilation and evacuation, a very common procedure used in second trimester abortions — those that occur during the second 12 weeks of pregnancy. As C.S. Mott Children's hospital described on its website, dilation and evacuation involves completely removing all tissue in a woman's uterus to induce an abortion. The website notes that the procedure is "the standard treatment of care in the United States for an abortion in the second trimester of pregnancy."

Ohio's bill banning dilation and evacuation seeks to charge any doctor who performs the procedure with “dismemberment feticide," Cincinatti.com reported. The charge is a felony and comes with penalties of up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines, the outlet noted. The publication indicated that the bill makes exceptions for doctors performing the procedure to save a woman's life, to protect her from serious injury, or to facilitate a miscarriage. However, there are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

More to come ...