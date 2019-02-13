It's only in the recent decade that February 13th has become one of the most exciting holidays of the year, and it's all thanks to Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) on Parks & Recreation. Known as Galentine's Day, the holiday is celebrated the day before Valentine's Day, and gives you the chance to celebrate your best lady friends. It's probably the best TV-inspired holiday — sorry, Festivus. This year's holiday is even more special though, because the Parks and Recreation ladies reunited to celebrate Galentine's Day, proving that the tradition will always live on. On Wednesday morning, Aubrey Plaza (who starred as April Ludgate), posted a picture of herself with Poehler and Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins) on Instagram, and it will most definitely brighten up your day.

As you'll probably remember, Plaza posted a picture for Galentine's Day in 2018, too — that time including frequent Parks guest star Kathryn Hahn in the fun. And now for the second year in a row, Plaza has captioned her Parks & Rec cast pictures with perfect Galentine's Day greetings. "Happy galentines dayyyyyy," Plaza wrote on Wednesday, along with a pink heart emoji. Last year, she captioned the G-Day selfie, "Happy happy galentine’s day. these women keep me alive."

The Galentine's Day 2019 picture comes as an extra special treat now that it was officially announced that the Parks and Recreation cast will reunite at this year's PaleyFest. In the official statement announcing the reunion, Poehler and the show's creator Mike Schur said, "We’re thrilled to be reuniting at PaleyFest. And truth be told, we were all hanging out already anyway, so carpooling will be easy." Plaza's 2019 Galentine's picture kind of proves that this is totally true.

Plaza's adorable reunion picture wasn't the only Galentine's Day gift that Parks & Recreation fans got for the hallowed holiday, because the show itself celebrated by releasing a new video with deleted scenes. As you can probably imagine, each of the deleted scenes in the newly released video revolve around Leslie and Ann's friendship from a couple different Galentine's Day episodes. Whether they show Leslie desperately missing Ann after the latter moved to a different city or a heartwarming scene with Ann and Leslie hanging out together after Ann gave birth to Oliver.

Parks and Recreation on YouTube

If you want any more proof that the Parks and Rec cast can't get enough of each other — who can blame them? — look no further than Jones' Instagram, which is teeming with reunion pics. Just last December, Jones posted a selfie of herself with Poehler and Retta (Donna Meagle), along with the caption, "#parkscrew4life." In June 2017, Jones posted a different selfie while hanging out with the "Parks crew," this time featuring Plaza, Poehler, and Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), and in 2015 — the year that Parks ended — Jones shared a selfie from the 4th of July that included Poehler and Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger). Whew, that's a lot.

And it's not hard to find more pics of various members of the Parks cast hanging out IRL circulating online. It really is true that they love hanging out with each other. Once a Galentine, always a Galentine, at least for the Parks & Rec cast.