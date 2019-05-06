As you've likely already heard, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy into the world on May 6. To announce the news, the Duke of Sussex himself spoke to the press, during which he highlighted just how strong women everywhere, including his wife, are when it comes to the birthing process. Prince Harry's speech about his baby has a lot of support from royal watchers everywhere, including that specific sweet shoutout to Markle.

According to a video shared on Twitter by Sky News, Harry detailed that Markle and the baby, whose name has yet to be revealed, are doing well. He also said, "It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined," and continued, "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

Of course, there are absolutely no lies detected there, and, just as many on Twitter mentioned, it was so great to see the prince put the focus on the strength of women, including that of his wife. In addition to singing his wife's praises, Harry went on to thank all of the couple's fans, saying, "We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

As the duke said, there were many who were overjoyed to hear about Baby Sussex's birth. Unsurprisingly, there were just as many were thrilled to hear Harry's forward-thinking, and incredibly adorable, comments about the royal family's new arrival.

