In this current age of social media, it seems that people have become more and more creative when it comes to sharing information with the world. No stranger to the social media game, Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. posted a hilarious photo to Instagram which proves that he's already gearing up to be the best dad ever. Staging a monthly recap pic that would typically be shared by parents during their child's first year of life, Arie posted a photo of himself perfectly swaddled in a blanket alongside a message board of stats.

Amongst the hilarious attributes, which revealed that Arie is currently 450-months-old, were his love for race cars, wine, his wife Lauren, and his infamous Bachelor catchphrase, "I love that." Also listed was the race car driver's weight, height in inches, and how many teeth he has. The lighthearted post, which was shared as a baby product promotional ad, is certainly one of the funniest and most-heartwarming things you'll see all day given that Arie and his wife, Lauren Burnham, are expecting their baby to arrive within the next couple of months.

In the post's caption, Arie explained that he had been testing all of the baby's items ahead of the arrival. He shared,

"To get ready for the baby, you have to BE the baby. It takes full commitment and let me tell you, it’s not easy to swaddle yourself! I’ve been trying all of @babyluyendyk’s products to make sure they are suitable for her. Only the best for our girl!"

The April 15 photo is just one of many baby-related posts that Arie and his wife Lauren have shared since announcing their pregnancy in November of last year. Days ahead of their January 2019 wedding, Arie posted a photo to Instagram of Lauren and her baby bump.

"Have you ever seen anything more beautiful?" Arie wrote, followed by the heart eye emoji. "Packing for Hawaii!!!!" he added.

Shortly after his post, the couple revealed that they were having a girl, sharing photos of themselves surrounded by pink smoke, blowing pink confetti, and holding a pink balloon.

All-in-all, it seems that both Arie and Lauren are having a great deal of fun sharing details about their life in the lead up to their baby girl's spring due date. However, they aren't the only celebrities to jump on the message board bandwagon. Back in February of this year, Chrissy Teigen shared a similar photo of hubby John Legend at 482 months old, sharing "wow they grow up so fast."

It goes without saying that Arie and Lauren have been extremely busy for the past 12-pus months. Just over a year after his controversial Bachelor 22 finale, Arie married Lauren, who was initially the show's runner-up, on Jan. 11 in Hawaii. Fast forward a few months and the pair are already excitedly expecting their first child together. This past Saturday, April 13, the couple gushed about becoming parents while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

"We're really, really excited to meet her. It's been a long time coming," Lauren shared with ET. "I've been pregnant for seven-ish months, so it's about time to get my body back and to meet our baby. We're really happy."

"I think it's cool, you know? We're experiencing being new parents, so we're on all the apps, learning about the development of the baby, and it's just been kind of an awesome ride so far," Arie added. "I can't wait for her to come."

Since their romance began, the lovebirds have been quite the open book even giving their unborn baby her own precious Instagram handle: @babyluyendyk. Although there are obviously no pics of the baby (other than an ultrasound avatar) there just yet, it appears that the proud parents-to-be plan on sharing plenty of baby updates through the social media platform. The bio from Baby Luyendyk's profile reads, "Hi from the womb, see you guys soon!" Lauren has also kept fans posted with weekly snapshots on her growing baby bump for the past 22 weeks.

With only few weeks to go before Baby Luyendyk's arrival, it seems that Arie and Lauren are already in good practice when it comes to sharing baby details on social media.