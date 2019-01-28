Capping off a weekend performance at the AVN Awards in Las Vegas, Cardi B shared a rare photo of Kulture and herself on a jet. "I gotta fly I need a jet yea I need room for my legs, I got a baby I need some money shiieeet I need cheese for my egg ❤️" Cardi captioned the photo of the two of them on a private jet.

Cardi wore a stripped-down teal sweatsuit, while Kulture wore a golden-patterned onesie. While Cardi frequently posts photos of herself on Instagram Stories with Kulture in the background (or off to the side), rarely does Kulture make a full appearance.

The best-selling rapper shared the first photo of Kulture on Dec. 5, 2018. Cardi captioned the photo of Kulture in a carseat: "My heart ❤️." CNN reported that Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on July 10 last year, and is Cardi's first child with fellow rapper Offset.

But before showing that first photo of Kulture, Cardi announced her split from Offset, according to Billboard. "We've got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out for us for a long time," Cardi explained in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to Billboard. "I just guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore."

Cardi was cautious about publishing pictures of her daughter, even though many parts of her own life were online. "I'm scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there," Cardi told Entertainment Tonight in mid-November.

In fact, Cardi eased into that first shared photo by posting a partial photo of Kulture on Instagram Stories in November. While Kulture's face wasn't visible, she was wearing a onesie that said "50% Kiari, 50% Cardi, 100% Kulture," according to ELLE Magazine. (Offset's full name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.) In September, Cardi posted photos of her daughter's hands with the caption: "I needed a girl like you.🎀KK."

Cardi took control of the narrative of her daughter, deciding to turn down a multi-million deal for photos of Kulture, according to People. "Me and my husband… We just don't wanna show our baby right now," Cardi told Apple Music's Ebro Darden, according to People. "I got offered seven figures, but I'm just not ready yet."

Though Cardi shares infrequent photos of her daughter, she does regularly talk about Kulture. When she accepted an award at the American Music Awards in September, Cardi thanked Kulture. "I really want to thank my daughter. I was so influenced when I was pregnant with her to be like, I gotta do this; I gotta show people wrong, prove people wrong," Cardi said. "Because they said I wasn't gonna make it after I had a baby."

In April 2018, Cardi told Power 105.1's show The Breakfast Club that she was "really bother[ed]" by what people were saying about her decision to have a child. "It just really bothers me, and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, 'Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,'" Cardi said.

"As a woman, why can't I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can't I have both? I want both," Cardi added. It sure seems like Cardi has both.