This Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Will Pair Great With Your PSL

Now that it’s finally autumn, it’s time to relish in the comforting flavor of pumpkin. But before you make a pumpkin pie or three, give this pumpkin spice chocolate chip cookies recipe a shot. It’s an awesome way to transform a classic treat into a delicious fall dessert. Besides, around this time of the year, it's super tempting to add pumpkin to everything and anything you bake, cook, and eat. (Or is it just me?)

Either way, these cookies are easy to make, even if you’re new to baking. They also complement seasonal drinks like chai tea and, of course, pumpkin spice lattés. You can also customize the cookies according to your autumn-lovin’ heart. Simply toss in half a cup of add-ins like salted peanuts, dried cranberries, or even Reese’s Pieces or caramel chunks.

One recipe makes about 22 to 24 cookies, depending on how big you make each one. Feel free to make them bigger or smaller. Personally, I love eating these warm with a side of vanilla ice cream and a mug of hot coffee. If I’m feeling extra festive, I’ll pair it with a homemade pumpkin spice latte — because you can never have enough pumpkin.

Ready to make your own batch of pumpkin spice chocolate chip cookies? Let’s get baking.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

1/2 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled

3/4 cup brown sugar (light or dark)

1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground clove

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup chocolate chips

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

1. In a large bowl, mix the melted butter and brown sugar. Stir until fully combined.

2. Add the canned pumpkin, vanilla extract, and egg. Mix well and set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, mix the dry ingredients. If you're a big fan of cinnamon, clove, ginger, or nutmeg, feel free to add a bit more.

4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing continuously.

5. Continue mixing the batter until it becomes thick and tacky. Make sure all of the flour is fully combined.

6. Fold in the chocolate chips.

7. Scoop the batter on to the baking sheet, two tablespoons at a time. Leave about two inches between the cookies. If you'd like, press more chocolate chips into the cookies. Place in the refrigerator and chill for at least 20 to 30 minutes.

8. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cookies are light golden brown and have spread slightly. (Your kitchen will also smell amazing... just saying.)

Right out of the oven, these cookies are soft and cake-like. They'll firm up a bit as they cool, but they'll still retain that cake-y texture. Yum.

Like most chocolate chip cookie recipes, you can toss in other ingredients for even more flavor. About 1/2 cup should do the trick, though you might want to reduce the chocolate chips to about 3/4 cup so things don't get too crowded.

Here are a few delicious ideas to get you started:

dried cranberries

raisins

crushed nuts

coconut flakes

sunflower seeds

butterscotch chips

white chocolate chips

M&M's or Reese's Pieces

oats

You can even sprinkle some sea salt or cinnamon sugar on top of the cookies just before baking them.

Happy autumn baking, friends!