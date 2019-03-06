On Monday, the Trump administration was ordered to reinstate an Obama-era rule designed to help promote pay transparency in the workforce. The ruling on Obama's equal pay regulation came from a district court in Washington D.C., which found that Trump's administration didn't follow proper procedures under federal law when rolling back the rule, Reuters reported.

The equal pay rule had been established under the Obama administration and was slated to take effect in March 2018, NBC reported. However, in September 2017, the outlet noted that the Trump administration announced it would not be enforcing the rule, saying it was burdensome for employers and didn't address privacy concerns. The rule mandates that companies with 100 employees or more report employee pay information alongside gender and race as means of shedding light on wage gap issues — and pushing companies to address them, the Washington Post described.

Reuters reported that, on Monday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan found that the Trump administration didn't sufficiently explain its reasoning for rescinding the rule — and ordered that it must be reinstated. As the outlet described, the White House Office of Management & Budget (OMB) is legally allowed to rescind formerly-approved rules “for good cause.” However, Reuters indicated that the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC), the party suing the OMB, argued that the agency didn't have good cause for its decision — and Judge Chutkan agreed.

The Washington Post reported that the judge indicated that the OMB hadn't established that the rule would “meaningfully increase the burden on employers.” Reuters also noted that the judge referred to the rescinding of the rule as "arbitrary and capricious.”

