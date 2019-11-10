This Soft, Fluffy Comforter Has Over 11,000 Glowing Reviews — & It's Only $30 On Amazon

If you're looking for ways to make your bed more comfortable, the right comforter is key. But contrary to popular belief, a cozy, high-quality blanket doesn't need to cost you a fortune. Case in point: the $30 down-alternative comforter from Linenspa. As Amazon's number-one best-selling comforter, the price tag may seem like the biggest draw, but it has also racked up over 11,000 glowing reviews from shoppers who rave about how soft, fluffy, and comfortable it is — proving that it's more than just another cheap blanket.

This fan-favorite comforter is designed to cater to all seasons. The lightweight microfiber exterior won't trap heat or weigh you down in the summer, while the 300-gsm (grams per square meter) fill is insulated enough for cold winter nights. And, since the interior is made of down-alternative fill, this comforter is machine washable and hypoallergenic — there's not a feather in sight.

The quilted design, also known as "box stitching," keeps the down alternative fill evenly distributed throughout the blanket. It's available in the full range of sizes, even in an oversized King size and a twin XL. Pictured here in white, this cozy comforter also comes in seven colors, including a few options with reversible patterns that allow you to change up your bedding aesthetic without having to shell out for a new comforter.

LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

But, as with anything you're going to sleep on, you should take reviewers who have tried this comforter at their word. Over 11,000 Amazon reviewers rave about this soft comforter, quick to say it's changed the way they sleep.

One reviewer writes, "I love this comforter. I've had it for a few months now, and it's been soft, fluffy, and warm (but not too warm). The duvet cover I meant to buy it for is still a project that I haven't finished, so it was still completely unprotected when my cat decided to cough up a hairball on my beautiful white, soft, fluffy comforter... After a single wash cycle and a trip to the dryer, it was even softer and fluffier that before, and there was not a single clumpy spot. There also wasn't a single stained spot, leading me to believe this material cleans very well too. It cost me less than $5 to take it to the laundromat, no professional cleaning required."

And, for the practical shopper, this comforter has eight pull-tabs spread around the edges, so you can easily loop this into a duvet cover to protect it from any stains without it bunching inside the cover. Even more impressive? This comforter comes with a three-year warranty in case you should run into any issues. At just $30, this is a fantastic bedding buy that you'll love falling asleep underneath.

One fan puts it best: "This is the best $30 I have ever spent!!! Exactly as the picture [portrayed] it. I just received this blanket today and am so impressed with the quality of it. So soft, silky, and lightweight. I ordered comforter set to put over it for style but you can use it alone as well."

Snag this luxe down alternative comforter for a truly ground-breaking price while it lasts. Can just $30 change the way you sleep at night? After reading through the 11,000 Amazon reviews, I'd venture to say it just might.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.