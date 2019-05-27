Looks like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a new tune to dance to. An admirer of the New York congresswoman wrote a song about Ocasio-Cortez, predicting she'll be president one day. But before you give the song a spin, be warned — it's incredibly catchy and even just one listen could leave you humming it all day.

"She's got that never quit attitude and fights fair and square and I predict some day she'll sit in Donald Trump's chair," 97-year-old Jerry Rosenblum sang of Ocasio-Cortez in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday. "We need a Green New Deal to save our planet for sure. Lots of sun and wind power, will help us endure!" he crooned over a jaunty piano accompaniment.

Rosenblum described himself as "a strong admirer" of the congresswoman on Instagram, adding that he hoped his tune helped her in her career. "I was very happy to hear @ocasio2018 enjoyed the song I wrote for her last year during her campaign and I decided to write another song," he wrote on Instagram. "I hope you enjoy and I hope @ocasio2018 sees this post."

And see it she did. "Jerry’s back with a new song!" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted late Sunday. "Jerry is 97 years old and dedicates his Instagram to spreading joy and acts of kindness. This is his second song of support, and he writes them himself!"

In his latest tune, Rosenblum described the freshman congresswoman as being "exciting," "new," and "a rockstar too" before characterizing her proposed climate change package as "only fair." He urged folks to give Ocasio-Cortez their "backing" and "tell the Donald to start packing."

On Twitter, Rosenblum said he'd started writing his latest song for Ocasio-Cortez two months ago. "I am beyond words knowing that she saw it and reposted it," he tweeted.

