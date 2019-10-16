Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 3. For those still reeling from last season's finale, this Stranger Things 4 set clue could reveal Hopper's fate. While Chief Hopper (David Harbour) seemed to die — or disappear into the Upside Down — in the final moments of last season, an important accessory has popped up in Georgia where the Netflix show is currently filming suggesting there's more to the story. Hopper may be gone (for now), but his Chevy Blazer is not.

A photo of Hopper's truck supposedly on the set of Stranger Things 4 turned up on Reddit earlier this month, leading fans to wonder if this is proof the character could return next season. But Hopper's blazer being seen on set didn't leave everyone convinced that the chief, who was assumed dead by those he loved, is still alive.

One Redditor wondered whether Hopper's blazer was actually property of the Hawkins police department, which means a new chief might be using it next season. While another noted that there are "a couple dozen shows shooting in Georgia right now and I bet this is for another show." However, this photo should spark hope in those who weren't quite sure they believed Harbour's claims that Hopper days were numbered.

Back in August, Harbour seemed to confirm Hopper's fate in an Instagram photo celebrating his Black Widow casting that also sounded like a final farewell to his Stranger Things family.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"My heart still bleeds for them," he wrote. "And the life that could have been. Post a romantic Enzo’s eve." The "them" being Hopper and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — or "Jopper" as his pocket square states — who were supposed to meet at Enzo's the night after he disappeared.

But, even Harbour seems to be changing his tune. This past weekend, in his SNL monologue, Harbour hinted at Hopper's return in Season 4. When Pete Davidson asked Harbour whether Hopper died last season, he responded, "Er... no. I mean, I'm not exactly authorized.... Just watch the show. You'll find out next season."

Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait until 2020 to see if Hopper returns. But, during that time more photos are bound to surface that could help them crack this case—or at the very least, come up with a few more "Harbour is alive" theories.