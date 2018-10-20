After writing about the sexual abuse she and her sisters allegedly suffered as children, an Ohio student's essay led to the conviction of their abuser, according to The Associated Press. Anthony Knight, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after Knight pled guilty to three counts of rape on Tuesday, CBS affiliate WTOL reported.

Knight will also register as a sex offender. He was initially indicted on 12 counts of rape, the television station reported. Bustle has reached out to a representative for Knight for comment.

Knight was arrested after a high schooler wrote an essay about obstacles she had overcome in her life, and one of them was childhood sexual abuse. The Associated Press reported that the sisters said they were reluctant to come forward at first. "The class was asked, I believe, to write an essay pertaining to obstacles that they had overcome in their life and she had disclosed that she had been sexually abused as a child," St. Kenneth Arp of the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office told WTOL.

The Associated Press said the youngest girl was 7 when the abuse happened, but didn't report her current age. "This happened years ago," Arp told the wire service.

Arp told WTOL that the school was helpful in the course of the investigation. "The biggest thing was the help and support that I got from the school. They were a tremendous asset in the investigation," Arp told WTOL.

Knight's attorney didn't return The Associated Press's request for comment. The school declined to comment to the wire service to protect the girls' privacy.

More to come ...