Many Democratic candidates made history during Tuesday's midterm elections, breaking numerous records as they flipped seats and won races across the country. In order to celebrate election victories by women and people of color in this year's midterms, The New Yorker's next cover — illustrated by cartoonist Barry Blitt — shows a large crowd of white men that start to give way to a splash of color as women enter the room.

Titled "Welcome to Congress," Blitt's latest New Yorker cover highlights the record number of women assuming Congressional seats by making creative use of white space, per The Washington Post. The white men on the cover are fully white, barely discernible sketches — but in one corner, a door opens, revealing some of the history-making candidates that won their elections on Tuesday.

Featured on the cover are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Sharice Davids, all of whom broke records this week. Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated her Republican opponent to become the next representative for New York's 14th district, is now the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Minnesota's Omar and Michigan's Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim women elected to Congress. And Kansas' Davids, alongside New Mexico's Deb Haaland, became the first Native American women elected to Congress.

