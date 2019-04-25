Watching Game of Thrones means that you're bound to get completely caught up in the lives of the many, many characters on the show. You get so into the plot and what's going on in Westeros that you can almost start thinking of each character as a real person rather than a fictional human being! So, if you've been watching the show for the last seven+ seasons, you've probably spent at least a little bit of time wondering which character you would be if you were in the show, which character you'd date, and which character would be your sidekick (because, obviously, you would be a main). You can actually tell which Game of Thrones character would be your sidekick based on your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign says so much about who you are and what your personality traits are, but it can also clue you in on who you should surround yourself with. Your sign has a lot to do with what kinds of people you're the most compatible with. For example: Aries and Scorpio are traditionally not a terrific match, because they both have big, very different personalities that tend to clash in an explosive way. This doesn't mean they can't be friends, it just means another sign might be more compatible with each!

That said, you can definitely get an idea of who you'd be besties with (and who would basically die for you during a battle with the white walkers) by taking a look at your own sign. Here's your GoT sidekick based on your sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Bronn of the Blackwater Giphy As an Aries, you need a friend who has enough energy and spirit to keep up with you, and that would definitely be Bronn. He has stood by the side of a few powerful characters now, and through it all, he's still able to retain his own distinct personality and sense of self. As an Aries, you would absolutely appreciate that — and you two could definitely have a lot of fun together.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Lyanna Mormont Giphy As a Taurus, you are generous, dependable, loyal, and a very practical thinker. You'd probably do best having someone like Lyanna by your side: she's just as loyal and practical as you are, so you guys would get along really well on that end. Her strong personality could also be something that influences you in a positive way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Yara Greyjoy Giphy As a Gemini, you have two sides to you. One side loves excitement, is super social, and is always looking to do something new. You're also really adaptable, though, so you'll kind of get along with anyone. But that side of you that is looking for excitement will get along great with Yara, who is super brave and always doing something interesting.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Missandei Giphy Cancers are super family-oriented people who can be kind of emotional — but at the same time, Cancers have a hard time opening up. You'd probably love having Missandei as a friend. She would make a great companion for you, as she seems to have similar values, and her gentle and sensitive nature would probably help pull you out of your shell a bit so you could confide in her.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Jorah Mormont Giphy As a Leo, you love to be the center of attention and you always want all eyes on you. Someone like Jorah, who is used to being on the sidelines while supporting a strong person like Daenerys, would make a good friend to you. He's strong enough to deal with your personality but will also support you, and you need that.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23): Podrick Payne Giphy As a Virgo, you are a super hard worker who is very detail-oriented and focused. You're a little on the serious side! You'd do good with having a friend like Podrick, who could learn a lot from you, but also give you some much-needed light-hearted moments as well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Tormund Giphy Libra, you are super social, you love to be around others, and you're very diplomatic. You and Tormund would get along great - you'd definitely have a lot of fun hanging out together and his personality would work well with yours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Varys Giphy As a Scorpio, you are mysterious and secretive... just like Varys. You guys could spend a lot of time whispering in the shadows together, plotting secret things, and just being moody whenever you need to be. In fact, you're almost too much alike!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Davos Seaworth Giphy Sagittarius, you love to be on the go and exploring all the time. You always want to do something, and you're quite the entertainer. Davos would probably make a nice steady friend for you. He'd always be along for the ride as a companion, and he'd ground you when necessary.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Samwell Tarly Giphy Capricorns, you are responsible, disciplined, and super dedicated to your family and friends. Sam would make such a good friend for you: he is also on the more serious and sensitive side, so you'd get along in that sense, and he would be just as dedicated to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19): Melisandre Giphy As an Aquarius, you are known for being a bit eccentric and something of a wild card. You're unique, super smart, and very independent. This kind of describes Melisandre as well, so you guys would be able to give each other the space you need. And you could contemplate the universe together!