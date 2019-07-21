Following the crowd isn't always the best idea. (Cue the age-old question: if all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?) But when it comes to shopping, it's worth paying attention to what the crowd is doing. For example, if a product has thousands of devotees, it's a pretty good tip-off that it's worth your money — like all these brilliant products on Amazon Prime under $25.

From a personal humidifier you can pack in your suitcase to a long-lasting face primer that makes your pores virtually invisible to a cleaning gadget designed to scrub the corners of your shower — all these products come backed by legions of fans, so you can feel confident about opening up your wallet and shelling out your hard-earned cash.

And since all these products are available on Amazon Prime, they can be on your doorstep within two days.

Ready for more? Scroll through for products that'll actually make you glad you followed the crowd.