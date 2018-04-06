Thousands Of Dog Owners Swear By These 38 Genius Products On Amazon

The world is full of cool dog toys and handy canine accessories — but some of them are simply better than others. One of the best places to consult when you’re searching for products for your beloved pup is Amazon: The online retailer is full of reviews to help you find the best dog products you possibly can for your deserving pooch.

Dive into the reviews and you’ll quickly understand what a wide range of quality exists. For example, there are thousands of dog collars out there —but not all of them light up in the dark and inspire over 3,400 positive reviews. In the same vein, there are hundreds of food bowls, but far fewer made 7,300 people so obsessed they had to write a review to voice their praise.

It’s not just collars and bowls, either. You’ll find a large range for pretty much anything you could need — chew toys, dog beds, balls, shampoos, scoop bags, dental sticks... you name it, they have it. There's top-grade dog towels that absorb moisture exceptionally fast, an ultra-effective de-matting combs that actually get tangles out of your dogs fur without poking or prodding, and the list goes on and on. Here's a collection of the best dog products on Amazon with the highest reviews, because your pet deserves the absolute best.