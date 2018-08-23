Start gathering your Galleons, Potterheads, because just in time for Halloween, you'll get not one but three new Harry Potter books to put on your coffee table, courtesy of publisher Insight Editions. Of course, any new piece of Harry Potter intel is something to send an owl home about, but these new books are such unique artifacts that you'd expect to find them on display in Diagon Alley.

Just as every Hogwarts student has their favorite magical subject, every Harry Potter fan has their personal favorite aspect of the series. Some fans are hardcore devotees of Care of Magical Creatures, soaking up any information they can glean about the "fantastic beasts" that roam the wizarding world. Other fans have a Hermione-like obsession with the history of Hogwarts, and all the secrets embedded within the castle. Then of course there are those fans who are obsessed with the movie adaptations, and always eager to get a behind-the-scenes look.

No matter where your Potter obsession falls on the charts, at least one of these new Potter reads is sure to spark your curiosity. Plus, these books are just the right thing to keep on your coffee or bedside table so that you can dive into the Wizarding World at the drop of a hat:

1 'Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts' by Matthew Reinhart, illustrated by Kevin M. Wilson (October 23, 2018) Most Potterheads wish that Hogwarts would come alive with just a tap of a wand. Bestselling pop up engineer Matthew Reinhart designed a 3-D Hogwarts for this book, which means you get to see the Quidditch Pitch, the Forbidden Forest, and more Harry Potter locations in three-dimensional glory. Plus, the book contains a goblin's helping of "mini-pops" that depict some of the series' coolest magical objects, from the Marauder's Map to the Flying Ford Anglia. Insight Editions Click here to buy.

'Harry Potter: Creatures: A Paper Scene Book' (October 2, 2018) If you consider yourself to be a regular Newt Scamander, you'll definitely want to get your hands on this book. Harry Potter: Creatures: A Paper Scene Book features four beautiful and intricate dioramas of beloved scenes from the series, including Harry's scrape with the Hungarian Horntail and his encounter with thestrals. Included with the dioramas are tons of facts about the creatures and behind-the-scenes details from the films. Insight Editoins Click here to buy.