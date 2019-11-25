Rapper T.I. faced a great deal of backlash earlier this month after saying that he went to the gynecologist with his teenage daughter, 18-year-old Deyjah Harris, to make sure that her hymen was still in tact. The remarks sparked instant outrage, but T.I. has since apologized to his daughter for "Hymen-Gate," as he called it, during a recent sit down on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. The rapper revealed that he was sorry that he talked about his daughter's hymen in public, though he insists that the media has blown the whole thing out of proportion. All he wants is his daughter's forgiveness, which is why he only agreed to do the show after getting her permission.

T.I. first made his explosive comments speaking on the podcast Ladies Like Us, after hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham asked if he'd ever had the "sex talk" with his daughter. "Yes, I go with her," he remarked, in reference to the visits to the gynecologist. He went on to claim that he was in the exam room during the first visit and watched as the doctor made Harris sign a waiver so that the information could be shared with him. "Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously," T.I. recalled saying, while adding, "I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

But now T.I. is ready to clarify the matter with fans and explain his side of the story in light of all the backlash.

