Back in September 2018, Bachelor Nation member Tia Booth spoke with People about the her post-Bachelor in Paradise heartbreak. "I have a feeling that if I meet somebody, it's going to be through friends, not through a DM," she said, referring to how she met ex Colton Underwood. "And I think if I’m looking for it it’s not going to happen, so maybe if I'm patient it will come to me. I am ready for something serious!" Well, she was right about the latter, and semi-correct about the former. Tia Booth met her boyfriend Cory Cooper over email when she was least expecting it. He's been popping up on her Instagram grid for a while now, but she finally shared how their love story began, and it's nothing short of a fairy tale.

On Saturday, May 11, Booth opened up about her romance in a lengthy Instagram post. "Cory was sitting right here at this desk when Gina Hardison (longtime employee of Cory’s family's business) had this strong feeling that 'Tia from The Bachelor' should meet her boss’s son," Tia wrote on Instagram. "Turns out an email to my business account with the subject line 'The reason your relationships haven’t worked out so far. Please read this!' is pretty eye catching! I had the strangest feeling come over me as I read through the kind words about Cory and his family. Fast forward to today...I got to tour the original Cooper Steel and see it through Cory's eyes. I couldn't help but feel sentimental seeing the exact spot where the initial exchange happened. Sometimes life has a funny way of showing you right where you need to be."

What are the odds? Being the semi-public figure that she is, Tia likely receives hundreds of emails per day. And she chose to read the one that would eventually lead her to the relationship she was waiting for. That's probably the last time she disses modern messaging as a way of finding love.

She shared her first photo with Cooper on November 11, 2018 from a Tennessee Titans game. The caption read, "Nashville weekends." She lives in the music city, whereas Cooper and his business reside in Arkansas, per People. According to an April 28 post from Tia, it looks like they're still making the relationship work long distance. "So glad we found the best lighting in your house," she wrote. "Until next time, cutie pie."

This flourishing relationship is encouraging to see considering everything that Tia and Colton went through during their time with the Bachelor franchise. Colton left Becca's season of The Bachelorette after Tia confessed her lingering love for him as Becca's friend, and when they had the opportunity to make things work on BiP, they just couldn't.

"I think we both really wanted to make it work. Turns out he wasn’t [ready for the relationship], but it's OK. It all worked out how it was supposed to," she told Us Weekly of Colton in February. "I'll always love him. I think he'll always love me, just in a friendly way."

When Colton was announced as the Season 23 Bachelor, Tia was nothing but supportive. "Hey @coltonunderwood remember that time you wore a sleeveless sweatshirt at the beach and then we realized we were 0% compatible and solely meant to be supportive friends?" she wrote on Instagram. "Well here's my support. Now keep your damn shirt on and go find you a gal."

As it turns out, Colton did find a gal: Cassie Randolph. And now all four of them couldn't be happier. Perhaps a double date is in their future? As Tia's love story proves, anything is possible.