Alas, Timeless fans, it is time to face a new blow. Timeless was canceled by NBC for a second time on Friday, June 22, after the cult favorite failed to pick up in the ratings during its second season, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. This isn't the first time the network has canceled the show about a merry band of time travelers. After a moderately successful first season, NBC gave the show the axe last year, only to be met with passionate outrage from fans that ended up convincing the network to give the show a limited Season 2. But, it seems even Timeless' very vocal fanbase campaign for a Season 3 wasn't able to save it from the network execs this time.

Timeless has officially been canceled after two seasons, but that doesn't mean this is the end for the show. As EW reported, there are rumors that the powers that be are considering the possibility of producing a two-hour movie to wrap up the storylines left unresolved in Season 2. Though the idea of a two-hour movie has not been confirmed by NBC — Bustle reached out for comment, but had not heard back at time of publication — Timeless creator Shawn Ryan, addressed the possibility on Twitter, writing, "If NBC is sincere in wanting a 2 hour movie to give much needed closure to our amazing @NBCTimeless fans, we are ready to make it."

Abigail Spencer, who starred as Lucy on the show, also tweeted about the show's cancellation and the rumored two-hour movie. Spencer seemed enthusiastic about the idea, saying, "I sincerely hope we get to do the Timeless movie to wrap up the story and get one more go to wrap up the series in a powerful & elegant way!"

Fellow cast member Sakina Jaffrey, who played Denise, also voiced her support for the movie idea, asking fans on Twitter to "make some noise and let @nbc know" if they want to see a Timeless movie. Executive producer and writer Arika Lisanne Mittman wrote a heartfelt thank you to the fans following the news of the show's second cancellation, and promised to fight for a movie just as hard as fans fought to get the show renewed the first time. "You fought for us, #Clockblockers. And we're still fighting to make this movie happen for you," she wrote.

A Timeless movie isn't the only way fans can #SaveTimeless. There's also the possibility for Timeless to be picked up by another network. (Lucifer, for example, was just saved by Netflix after being canceled by FOX). According to executive producer Eric Kripke, Sony, the company which owns the show, has been trying to shop the show to different networks, but he's not entirely optimistic that Timeless will find a new home. "I think this 2 hour movie is our best shot," he wrote on Twitter. "We're ready to make it if @nbc really wants it. Let 'em know how you feel."

In a somewhat unexpected move, Sony's official Twitter account threw their support behind Timeless, tweeting, "#Clockblockers, we're with you."

Fans on Twitter are already joining the campaign to save Timeless on Twitter. Fans are campaigning on multiple fronts, with many asking other networks to save the show, directly tagging them in tweets. Fans are using the hashtag "#SaveTimeless" in the hopes that the Season 2 finale won't be the last they see of their beloved show.

Though the entire cast has not commented on the possibility of a Timeless film or a move to another network, it seems pretty clear that most of them would be on board with the idea. Now all fans have to do is campaign to #SaveTimeless and make their voices heard. They've saved the show before, here's hoping they can do it again.