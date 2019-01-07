If you thought you were prepared for every Golden Globes fashion moment, you were wrong. So very, very wrong. Timothée Chalamet just wore a black harness to the Golden Globes, and rolled up to the red carpet like it was no big deal. And Chalamet didn't just wear any harness either. He wore a sequined harness.

Are you still breathing? Because I most certainly am not.

Last year's breakout actor is without a doubt this year's red carpet style icon. Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Beautiful Boy, wore all black to the Golden Globes like many men do. You know, it was a predictable enough look for the red carpet. Black pants, black shirt, black shoes — until, BAM!, a sequin harness appears to steal the show.

Are you ready to feel faint and giddy all at the same time? Here's your look at Chalamet's outfit, which he somehow thought we could handle.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'll give you a moment to collect yourself. I don't know why Lil Timmy Tim thought we'd be OK after this, but I am not OK in the slightest. Are you still breathing? I'm not.

Louis Vuitton is the fashion house behind Chalamet's certified lewk. The brand, which apparently wants to crush my dreams tonight, reportedly claim the harness isn't actually a harness but an "embroidered bib." Personally, I'm not buying it, but good try LV.

Chalamet accessorized his harness-clad outfit with all Cartier jewelry, from his bracelets to his cufflinks. So basically his accessories alone cost more than my college education, and I am here for it while also weeping.

Chalamet, who broke into the mainstream movie scene last year for his leading role as Elio in Call Me By Your Name, has quickly become known for taking fashion risks on the red carpet during his rise to fame. From flowered suits to all-white looks, Chalamet isn't just asserting himself as an incredibly talented actor. He is now our favorite bold AF fashion muse.

In this house, we stan a man who can rock sequins, flowers, and BDSM-leaning accessories without apologies. Especially when giving that Chalamet smolder at the same time.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With every new look, Chalamet is also making a habit of challenging the boundaries of traditional masculinity. While many male actors stick to predictable black tuxes for award shows, Chalamet has proven himself as someone who experiments with masculine style. Sequins and flowers aren't run-of-the-mill fashion for celebrity men, but Chalamet is ushering in a needed change and challenging the "rules" of masculinity. If that isn't sexy, I don't know what is.

OK, I will leave you alone now to swoon over Chalamet — and his harness — in peace. Personally, I'll be swooning over this outfit — and Chalamet — for decades and perhaps centuries. And, no, I'm still not breathing yet.