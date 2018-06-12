Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are the comedy BFF duo that many of us are obsessed with, but what if the next time they joined forces, they also brought back two of their most beloved characters? While talking to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday night, Fey said that Liz Lemon and Leslie Knope need a spinoff, and truer words have never been spoken on this earth.

The idea came up in conversation when Fey admitted that she's getting "nowhere" with a 30 Rock reboot, but since Poehler is interested in bringing Parks & Rec back, it might actually work to let their characters join forces. It would give them both the opportunity to create the reboots they've been waiting for, and it would give fans yet another way to connect with these characters.

"Amy's willing to do a Parks & Rec reboot," Fey said. "Maybe we should just do a Liz Lemon, Leslie Knope spinoff."

From your mouth to NBC's ears, Fey. And she's right — Poehler has said she's interested in bringing Pawnee back to the people. During an appearance on The Ellen Show last month, she and Nick Offerman admitted that they (and possibly the rest of the cast) are definitely interested in bringing the show back — especially if Beyoncé is willing to play the mayor, which she totally should — so honestly, the timing on this couldn't possibly be better.

Being that it hasn't been that long since 30 Rock and Parks & Rec were on the air (at least, not compared to the '90s reboots we've been seeing a lot of recently) this is a spinoff that makes a lot of sense and could actually be a really fresh take on two fan favorite characters. Leslie and Liz are both strong, funny women whose presences are definitely missed, so what better way to breathe new life into both shows than bringing these characters together for something totally new?

And although these characters work in two different fields — Liz works in TV, and by the end of Parks & Rec, Leslie was working at the Department of the Interior with huge political ambitions for the future — it's still definitely possible for them to cross paths and be in each other's lives. Maybe instead of a documentary about the parks department, now, Leslie's starring in a documentary about her next campaign, and Liz has been tapped to spearhead the whole thing. How did she end up leaving comedy? That's for the spinoff to explain, duh.

Leslie would love Liz immediately after meeting her, but Liz would definitely take some time to warm up to Leslie. But that's OK — Leslie's used to worming her way into reluctant hearts.

And of course, Ron Swanson would be there. Why? He just is. Go with it.

As evidenced from movies like Baby Mama and Sisters, Fey and Poehler have done some of their best, funniest work when they're sharing a scene. Giving them an entire show that includes two of their best characters ever, where they can play off of each other in new situations, sounds like a dream come true — and exactly what TV needs right now. The world is a wild place, y'all. We need more laughter however we can get it, as often as we can get it.

The Leslie/Liz spinoff may never come to be, but it definitely should. These characters sharing a screen (along with the awesome women who play them) would be a dream come true for fans, and there's endless potential for interesting and hilarious storylines. Let's all just keep our fingers crossed. Weirder things have happened in 2018, after all.