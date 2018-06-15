Finding the perfect neighborhood isn't easy. You want to find something affordable and fun, close to the places you love, and somewhere that just has the right vibe. It's already a lot to ask. And now it turns out, decisions like where you live can affect your love life, too.

What does your zip code have to do with your love life? Well, if you're in certain cities, it might have quite a lot to do with it. Tinder went through some of the biggest cities in the U.S. and tracked the right swipes for all of April of this year, to find out which neighborhoods were the most desirable and got were swiped right the most.

And there's one thing that we know for sure from this list: there are some ridiculous neighborhood names in this country. Seriously. Dogpatch? LoDo? Where did we get these names?

Anyway, it's a pretty exhaustive list. Eight major cities, dozens of neighborhoods — and a whole lot of potential Tinder matches. If you live in a city and want to check out how your neighborhood fares on Tinder, here's what the dating app found out about which areas are getting the most attention.

New York City Giphy Downtown Manhattan Uptown Manhattan Brooklyn Staten Island The Bronx Queens As a former downtown Manhattanite, I was happy to see it at the top of the list.

Boston Giphy South End Allston/Brighton Brookline Back Bay Somerville Cambridge Charlestown Seaport Beantown actually deserves a special shoutout — because the South End neighborhood of Boston was the most right-swiped neighborhood of anywhere in the country. Though personally I would have gone with the North End, only because of its many fine Italian bakery establishments, but to each their own. Interestingly Harvard's neighborhood Cambridge was pretty far down on the list.

Washington, DC Giphy Adams Morgan Columbia Heights Shaw H Street Capitol Hill The swiping in DC isn't happening on Capitol Hill — or, at least, most of it isn't. But Adams Morgan is a buzzy, nightlife-filled area and Columbia Heights is a popular up-and-coming location, according to my frantic Googling, so it makes sense that they would be on the top of the list.

San Francisco Giphy Castro Pacific Heights The Marina The Mission Nob/Russian Hill East Bay/Oakland Potrero Hill/Dogpatch Firstly, San Francisco, why do you have neighborhoods called Dogpatch and Nob? Secondly, you've got some very popular swiping areas. But even though you had some good contenders, Castro — the center of gay pride in the '60s and '70s — took the top spot.

Los Angeles Giphy West Hollywood Silver Lake Beverly Hills Los Feliz Venice Koreatown South LA Santa Monica DTLA Echo Park Los Angeles has too many neighborhoods, right? But the the glorious folks of the West Coast like to do their swiping in West Hollywood, first and foremost.

Atlanta Giphy Virginia Highlands Old Fourth Ward Midtown Buckhead West Side Brookhaven Inman Park East Atlanta Virginia Highlands is meant to be another quirky, buzzy neighborhood, so no surprise that it took the top spot. And the Old Fourth Ward is super trendy and came in at number two, because hipsters need love, too — alright?

Chicago Giphy Lincoln Park Old Town Wicker Park River North Wrigleyville Logan Square Lincoln Park — no, not the band — was the most popular area for swiping in Chicago, with historic Old Town taking the number two spot.