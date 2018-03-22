If you've been thinking, "I'm in desperate need of a super sweet teen rom-com that I can watch in the privacy of my own bedroom while doing a sheet mask and eating chocolate chip cookies," well you might be surprised to know just how many people have been thinking the exact same thing. Luckily for you and me and everyone else, Netflix has acquired the rights to the film adaptation of the YA novel To All the Boys I've Loved Before — and you only have to wait until summer 2018 to see it.

News of the film first hit the internet last year, with photos of the cast on set —including Lana Condor as Lara Jean and The Fosters actor Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky, along with Pretty Little Liars' Janel Parrish and Sex and the City's John Corbett — hitting social media. But although fans of the book were thrilled to see the filming in action, especially with a cast that was celebrating Asian American representation in film, there were actually very few details about when and where the film would be released.

Now that the Netflix production has been revealed, it's hard to imagine a more perfect way for Lara Jean's story to reach fans. After all, would the girl who loves DIY, baking, and binge-watching TV not prefer to catch the latest exciting YA adaptation from the comfort of her own super-cute bedroom? Exactly.

For those who are unaware, here's the main gist of the plot: 16-year-old Lara Jean Song keeps her love letters in a hatbox her mother gave her. They aren’t love letters that anyone else wrote for her; these are ones she’s written. One for every boy she’s ever loved — five in all. When she writes, she pours out her heart and soul and says all the things she would never say in real life, because her letters are for her eyes only. Until the day her secret letters are mailed, and suddenly, Lara Jean’s love life goes from imaginary to out-of-control.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han, $8.79, Amazon

The exact release date of the film has not yet been revealed, we at most have only 5 months to wait until we get to enjoy To All the Boys I've Loved Before in a whole new way. Get your books off the shelf and give them a re-read (or read them for the first time!), find the perfect recipe for your favorite baked goods, and get some friends together — this one's going to be good.