Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The focus turns to what we're feeling today with the Moon in tenderhearted Cancer. Under the Moon in Cancer, we might find ourselves feeling more sensitive, nostalgic, or moodier than usual. As a result, it's not uncommon to seek out the people and things that offer us emotional security or nurturing.

Meanwhile, ambitious Mars meets up with tough Saturn in unconventional Aquarius this afternoon, giving us the focus and determination needed to implement or initiate the changes that we'd like to see in our lives and within our communities.

By the evening, the Cancer Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries. The result of this cosmic combination? We're called to get creative when it comes to connecting with others and tending to our heart space. Though in order to find the soothing vibes we need, we'll need to acknowledge what hurts.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The focus is on your emotional needs today and as such you'll find that home and family can give you what you need now. Too, don't be shy about leaning on your friends either. You don't have to go it all alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have to be mindful of the kind of information or media that you're absorbing today, especially if you want to stay focused on your goals. While achieving those goals will take time, innovation brings a win.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might find yourself switching gears today when it comes to a goal or something you've been envisioning. That's OK, because what you once thought made sense, doesn't make sense for who you're becoming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The spotlight is on you and what you're feeling today and if you want to feel better, it's time to start working on breaking away from the past. Meanwhile, a financial matter could bring a reality check. Don't panic, do the work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might not have the energy for much today, which means that you should take a time out and relax instead. Don't worry about being productive. Now's not the time to stick to status quo. Too, know your boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so don't be shy about reaching out. Meanwhile, if you feel frustrated about something not coming together as quickly as you'd like, be patient with the process.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The focus is on your career and ambitions today and if you've been feeling anxious or uncertain about either, there could be some good news coming your way. Have confidence in your creative gifts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It might be hard to stave off the boredom today, making it a perfect time to connect with the people that excite you or can teach you something new. When it comes to family or roommates, boundaries are needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Today is good for organizing or a good purge, whether it's an emotional purge or letting go of stuff you no longer need. Also, your mind could be heavy now, but clarity and focus are also available. You have a choice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Partnership and collaboration is where you'll find success today, no matter if it's related to business or your personal life. With romance, you're encouraged to get creative now. With finances, get your due.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time for you to focus on your health and well-being now. Take some time to listen to your body and you'll know exactly where you need to start. Just make sure you don't beat yourself up about it. Take your time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're in the mood for some playtime today, making it a good time to focus on things that bring you pleasure and joy. Go with the creative energy you're feeling. Too, don't let your fears get the best of you.