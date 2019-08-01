Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon completes her stay in pleasure-seeking Taurus today, bringing some soothing, earthy vibes with her. After the intensity of the last few days, the Moon in Taurus teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day, and invites us to slow down and catch our breath. No need to rush into the day. We can take our time.

By the late afternoon, the Moon in Taurus teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which can give us the determination and focus needed to move past a difficult problem or task. Later this evening, when the Moon meets up with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn, it's the perfect time for doing anything that's relaxing, comforting, or feels good to the body.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If a financial or job related issue has been weighing on you, you could receive some promising news today that helps to ease your fears. Know that you are being called to redefine what success means to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today brings you a confidence boost or the feel-good vibes that you've been looking for, especially when you make it a rule to trust your instincts and seek out the things that inspire you. Luck is on your side.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to slow down for a bit and take care of your spiritual and emotional well-being. Getting the rest that you need can be of help, so can a social media break. Protect your energy. A financial gift could arrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You get by with the support of your friends and community today, so be open to the help, assistance, or feedback that you need. If you want to be of help, that's a good thing. Just be mindful overextending yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're focused on your long-term goals today and you can get a lot done when it comes to planning or putting in the small steps needed to achieve a goal. Just keep in mind that you have time. No need to rush.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're in the mood for some adventure today, making it a good time to go for a walk, watching a foreign film, or picking up a new hobby. Whatever you choose to do, make sure that it brings you pleasure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're thinking about your finances today, and it's possible that you could receive some needed assistance or discover that things aren't as dire as you might have thought. Family can be a resource. Ask for help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The focus is on partnerships today and connecting with others could bring you an opportunity or the insight needed to move forward or find comfort. Too, seek out ways you can be a gift to others around you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're focused on your to-do list today, and you can get more done when you pay attention to the details or handle things you've been putting off, particularly with a money matter. Also, nourish your body.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're in a fun and flirty mood today, making it the perfect time for a virtual date or sliding into someone's DMs. With confidence and charm on your side, you don't have much to lose. You're irresistible. Flaunt it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time for a pause. You're in need of some grounding and soothing energy, so focus on ways you can get that. Leaning on family (whether blood or chosen) can be helpful. Nurture others by nurturing yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're in a social kind of a mood today, which is always a good time for connecting with folks on and offline. If it's been awhile since you've spoken to someone, catch up. Meanwhile, someone you know is looking out for you.