Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon finishes out her stay in partnership-focused Libra during the first half of the day, keeping our attention on relationship matters, as well as the need for balance and peace. Though with the Libra Moon squaring off with Jupiter and Pluto in no-nonsense Capricorn in the morning, we might find ourselves focused more on problems than solutions. As such, even the smallest problems could be blown out of proportion. The best way to channel this energy is by acknowledging what we feel, choosing to let go of grudges or resentments, and allowing ourselves to go with the flow.

Come late this afternoon, when the Moon moves into emotional Scorpio, it'll be helpful to find the peace and joy where we can. Since Scorpio is a sign that often craves intimacy, connecting with those that we love deeply can help us get through any rough patches the day may toss at us. With the Scorpio Moon squaring off with tough Saturn in Aquarius by the evening, we might be feeling heavier or more isolated than usual. The best way to manage this energy will be to connect with our community or engage things that nourish our hearts.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A job-related matter could have you at odds with your boss or you and your partner might not be on the same page with a shared goal. Don't take things too personally. Pull back, regroup, and find what soothes you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might need to put "no" into your vocabulary today when it comes to what you take on, even if you're getting pressure from someone in authority. Talking to friends or wise counsel could give you the backup you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic situation could have you in your feels today, but it's important that you don't settle for less. Stay focused on what you truly want. The discipline you're putting in now around your heart will pay off soon.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A family or roommate related situation could get under your skin today, but it's important that you not overextend yourself or compromise on what you need to keep the peace. You might need to get creative to find your joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be obsessing over something today, but it's important to only focus on what you can control. It's also important to listen to your intuition, despite what others might want you to do. Solitude can be helpful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're reminded that what's in your bank account (or not) doesn't define who you are. Meanwhile, talking to someone close could give you the pep talk you need, especially if you feel you're not doing enough.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It might be hard to keep your spirits up today, but you're encouraged to focus on things that boost your sense of well-being. Even the smallest amount of self-care can make a big impact. Don't let money dictate your joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling a mix of being rundown or overstimulated today, but it's important for you to get the rest and care you need, even if you need to put family or others on hold. Do what feeds your spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Take care that you're not comparing yourself against your peers or forcing yourself to be social. Take time to reflect and tell yourself good things. Lean on loved ones. You don't have to keep a stiff upper lip.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might have some lofty goals, but take care that you're not pushing yourself too hard to meet them. Take your time. Know that you're not in a race to catch up to anyone or anything. Too, let others take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be hard to be optimistic today, but you can shift your mood by being grateful for what you do have. While it might feel like you're not able to accomplish what you want, some patience and self-care can help things along.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might need to pull back a bit from social media or some of your friends as the energy could be a little too much for you to handle right now. While you might not want to be alone, time to yourself can bring some light.