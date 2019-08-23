We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 23, 2019.

It's a busy, busy day as the confident Sun leaves playful Leo and enters hardworking Virgo in the early morning. With Virgo season officially underway, the focus turns towards getting organized, acts of service, and tackling our to-do lists.

Though with the Moon entering fast-paced and multifaceted Gemini by the late morning. we'll need to be mindful of taking on too much and spinning our wheels today as the Gemini Moon squares off with multiple planets in Virgo throughout the day. We may especially need to watch our words and be mindful of petty arguments as the Moon squares off with fussy Mars in Virgo by the late afternoon.

By the evening, the Gemini Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which can help us to find the courage to mend strained or broken connections with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may need to pace yourself today as you can quickly get overwhelmed by trying to tackle everything on your plate all at once. While you love to stay busy and never back down from a challenge, know that you don't need to be a hero. Focus on the smaller things.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're focused on your money now and as such you're reminded not to settle for less when it comes to your talents and what you have to offer. Though in order to get what you want, you may need to be vocal or upfront about your needs and desires. This also applies to love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling extra moody today, which is usually a sign that you need some pampering. Though in order to get what you need you will need to be proactive about it, even if it means setting boundaries with others, specifically your family or loved ones. Guard your energy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel pulled in multiple directions today but your best bet is to relax and stick behind the scenes. On a similar note, it might be hard to still your mind now, which means you'll need to be mindful of the kind of people and things you're giving your attention to.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling like an odd duck today, as you might feel like you no longer fit in with a certain group or circle of friends. The important thing is that you don't trade off on your values just to please others. Stick close to those that give you the total freedom to be yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your birthday season is officially underway, which means you're most likely focused on the goals you want to accomplish for the new year. Know that you have everything within you to succeed. Have confidence in yourself and recognize you need no one else's approval. Be great.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have some big ideas that you want to execute but you're better off waiting until you have more energy and more clarity to see things through. As of now, your best bet is to seek out ways that you can nurture your creativity and your spirit. Drop your time table.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might need to draw some boundaries with others today, perhaps with a friend, as someone could be asking more of you than you can afford to give. On a different note, you may need to reassess your financials when it comes to a long term plan or goal. Taking small steps can get you where you want to go. No need to do too much too soon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in work mode now but it could be that a professional relationship isn't going the way you want it. Be mindful of letting others dictate your worth or your capabilities. You are where you are for a reason. If a business partnership isn't working, it may be time to move on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your no stranger to hard work but for now, you may need to be choosier about what you choose to take on for the sake of your health and well-being. Just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should, keep this in mind today. Too, go easy on yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A romantic connection may not be able to offer you the depth you crave, and it's important to acknowledge that you want something deeper rather than try to ignore what you feel. Know that you are worthy of the love you want. In your creative life, authenticity is key.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You and a family member or someone you live with may not be on the same page today, which could stir up an argument or misunderstanding. Know that it's not always your job to take on other people's "stuff." Prioritize your emotional nourishment. You deserve.