We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 26, 2019.

The Moon is at home in tenderhearted Cancer today, putting us in the mood for the people, places and things that bring us security and comfort. With the Moon teaming up with planets in thoughtful Virgo by the start of the day, acts of kindness and care for ourselves and others can get us off on the right foot.

By the late morning, love planet Venus in Virgo teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us to make innovative, useful, and practical improvements when it comes to our relationships, finances, and beauty routines.

Towards the late afternoon the mood turns a bit somber as the Cancer Moon opposes no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which could have us dealing with some tough feelings. The best way to use this cosmic combo is to set healthy boundaries with others and to be proactive about self-care. By the late night, the mood shifts into calmer waters as the Cancer Moon teams up with compassionate and dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're in need of some downtime today which means that you may need to be more selective about how you spend your time and energy. Think quality over quantity now when it comes to your happiness. On a separate note, you could get the finances you need for a home project.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've got the power of persuasion working on your behalf today, which can help you with creating an opportunity or speaking what you want into existence. On a similar note, know that the power of your words and thoughts are undeniable. As such, be mindful of how you use them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could receive a financial opportunity or some extra cash in the nick of time today, which could serve as a reminder to have faith. Know that things are working out for you even if you can't always see the immediate results. Career-wise you could get a boost. Know your worth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about you and what you need today, making it important that you focus on your self-care and well-being. At the same time, your friends are more than willing to come to your aid and give you some extra TLC. On a slightly different note, don't sell yourself short.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in the mood to work behind the scenes today and with your creative thinking cap on, you could come up with some great ideas that can help you to get ahead professionally. Just make sure that you don't underestimate yourself or your brilliance. You were born to shine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You should get some indication today that you're on the right path when it comes to achieving a goal. Though achieving this goal may require that you take on a fresh outlook or perspective. Know that there's multiple possibilities for you to get to where you want to be.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're focused on your career goals today and there's very little that can get in your way. It's possible that you could receive some good news regarding a job or a financial opportunity. Meanwhile, be mindful of looking too far outside of yourself for validation. You are enough.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to getting a plan or something you've envisioned off the ground, you get by with some help from the people you know. A professional collaboration could be successful now as could getting some valuable support or feedback. Be open to receiving what you need.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be thinking about your finances today in terms of your long term goals. As such, it might be helpful for you to begin working on developing new money habits, which can help you with finding the financial security that you crave. Health-wise, a little self-discipline is needed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love is in the air today and if you're looking to make a romantic connection, there's a strong possibility that you can. However, doing so may require that you take a different approach to dating. This might mean allowing yourself to release something or someone from the past.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to work, you're able to do your best when you buckle down and focus on your craft rather than trying to do multiple things at once. For now, consider that your time equals money and in order for you to capitalize on both, less is more. In other words, move with intent.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're creative juices are flowing today and if you've been going through a creative block or doubting your talents in any way, today can help you with overcoming that hurdle. Overall, now's the time for you to believe in yourself and what you have to offer. Think outside the box.