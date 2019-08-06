We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 6, 2019.

Good day, astro angels! It's a chill one on the astrology front, as there are no major aspects today — but we've got a tiny bit of friction and intensity comin' at us by way of the lovely moon. It's nothing that a positive attitude and a willingness to embrace the darkness can't navigate us through, though. That's the spirit!

The waxing moon enters dark n' mysterious Scorpio this morning at 11:30 a.m. ET, so we're likely to feel the emotional shift from light and social Libra into the deep but slightly intense realm of the Scorpion, making us a little more introspective. "Today's Scorpio Moon will ignite passions and make us feel our inner sentiments," shares astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle about today's aspects. "Be prepared to swim in the deep end of the ocean." We'll likely favor an emotionally private aura of mystery today rather than the connection-based, hyper-social mood we felt yesterday as we roll through the day.

The Scorpio moon is also hitting an opposition with unpredictable planet Uranus, who is currently retrograde, and that has the potential to make us moody and erratic, especially when it comes to sex and desire. Beware of unpredictable circumstances going down in the relationship and emotions departments. Feeling possessive or in turmoil? That's OK — it'll pass! What you don't want to do, though, is act on your emotionally-fueled impulses today. This aspect makes it a little harder for us to see things clearly, especially if our judgement is clouded by desire or drama with a sexual partner.

Read on to check out what's in store for your zodiac sign on this fine Tuesday — and if you need a lil' guidance for this month on the whole, peep your August 2019 horoscope, too.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Impulse control? Not your strong suit, Aries, and we love ya for it. But today, I want you to take a deep breath and make it happen. "Emotions will be tested, but don’t allow yourself to argue with others," warns Stardust. Even if someone pushes your buttons today (which is likely), you'll thank yourself later for keeping your cool — even if you know damn well you would have slayed the argument.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Emotions are on high, and you'll want to beware of taking out your feels on your partner today. "Jealousy in partnerships will come to a head, as you feel slighted by your beau," warns Stardust. Jealousy is a strange game: Sometimes it's rooted in nothing but insecurity, while other times it's rooted in the threatening actions of another. Suss out which is which today before acting out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You are so ready to mix things up today, Gemini. "You’re fed up with mundane activities," explains Stardust. "It’s time to rev up your daily vibe." Go to a spontaneous event tonight, take the scenic route to work, or maybe grab lunch at a random spot you've never been to. Anything you can do to throw a bit of synchronicity and magic into your day today will help scratch your itch for excitement,

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're no stranger to the moody whims of the moon, Cancer, and today your feelings are really just making you want to reach for the hearts n' flowers. "You’re in the mood to send sweet nothings to your crush, if only to escape boredom at work," says Stardust. Distract yourself with romance if you must, moon baby, but remember that people are sensitive today, and you don't want to break any hearts.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

OK, we know a lion loves to bite off more than everyone thinks they can chew and then, you know, chew it up and prove 'em wrong. But today? That need for speed is feelin' a little stressful. "You're simply overwhelmed with tasks today," explains Stardust. "Organize your day to power through them." Utilizing your calendar is definitely a must-do to keep your sanity. Stay on top of it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today's a good day to just stay in your lane and keep things on the low. "Stay away from gossip in order to avoid drama later in the day," advises Stardust. People are feeling sensitive and on the defense, and you're going to benefit from flying under the radar and avoiding that mess altogether. As tempting as it may be to chime in on the sh*t talk fest you overheard, say no ('til tomorrow, anyway).

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some pieces of your situation have been falling smoothly into place, but today you have financial stress on the brain. "Money matters are a concern," warns Stardust. "Try to make a new savings plan for the future." Getting organized — and facing anxieties today instead of avoiding them — is going to help you get your act together and feel way more confident about your stability in the near future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The moon's emotional drama is blowing up your sign today, Scorp, and you're going to feel the effects — so be prepared. "Frustrations reach a high today," warns Stardust. "Don’t blow up before you understand your feelings." Taking extra time to process today is an absolute must. If that means branching off from the crew or taking a raincheck on plans, so be it. It'll be worth it tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's a blech kind of day today, and you might be feeling kinda blue. Don't force yourself to be the shining star you usually are. Take it easy, and know that a solid day of rest will soothe the senses. "Calm your nerves by unwinding after work at home," advises Stardust. "You’ll need it." Pour up a glass of vino, change into your sweats, and queue up the Netflix, cause today's an evening to kick back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

How are you dealing with your feelings today, Capricorn? Well, probably by being a freaking boss, that's how. People are drawn to you today, and you have the power to make big things happen now. "Network today to allow yourself more professional opportunities," advises Stardust. There's endless potential for change on the horizon, so a little extra focus in the networking area is helpful today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The system is bringing you down today, Aquarius, but what else is new? Try to keep your rage against the system under control given today's moody and temperamental aspects, especially as it applies to conflict in your workplace. "Drama with your boss is leaving you fed up with work," explains Stardust. Is there any chance you could take a PTO day next week? It could help you let off some steam.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With the moon in a fellow water sign, you're majorly in your feelz today — and it feels like everyone around you is here to provoke. "Your emotions are being pushed to the max," explains Stardust. "Calm down before asserting your feelings." Remember, the moon's drama with Uranus today is clouding our emotional judgment. Your intuition is strong, but today, you might not want to trust it above reason.