Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon finishes out her transit through friendly and unconventional Aquarius today, putting the emphasis on alliances, groups, and our personal freedom. During the start of the day, things may be a bit bumpy as the Aquarius Moon squares off with chatty Mercury in all-or-nothing Scorpio, which could make the air ripe for general crankiness and misunderstandings. However, this cosmic combo could bring us some sharp insight or clarity.

The big news of the day though, is planet Jupiter's move to hardworking and pragmatic Capricorn this afternoon. After a year-long stay in its home sign of happy-go-lucky Sagittarius; the planet of abundance and good fortune enters Capricorn (Dec. 2, 2019-Dec. 19, 2020), providing us with lots of lessons and lots of opportunities for turning our dreams into reality. The key to doing all this though and reaping Jupiter's bounty will require lots of work, integrity, and patience. If we're willing to put in the effort to reach our goals (which includes overcoming our fears of failure, asking for support, or what we lack), we can strike gold.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your popularity is on the rise now, which means that it's possible that you could receive an opportunity or a step up by way of your network or a friend. Though overall, while you're thinking about your goals and your next steps, try to steer clear of the naysayers in your circle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your career now and you might be ready to go further than you've ever been. You can get there, if you're willing to ramp up your knowledge base (like pursuing a degree) or open your mind up to something new. Someone around you could have useful advice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With your finances in the spotlight now, you might be thinking about how you can be free of a debt or financial obligation that's been weighing you down. There's a good chance that your luck is about to change and you could either find the funds you need or a viable way out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be craving intimacy and connection from a special person now and there's a good chance that your wish can be fulfilled. At the same time, it might be time to check your beliefs around relationships as these beliefs could be holding you back from getting what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you have no trouble with doing things solo, today you're reminded that you are not an island. In what ways can you ask for help or get better about delegating tasks to others? Too, in what ways can you be of help or service to others? Community is your focus now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your health and well-being are on the agenda today, even if you do have a million other things on your plate. While it might be hard to pare down your to-do list, it's time for you to look to ways to have more fun and enjoyable moments. Tell people what you need. They may surprise you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Fun and romance are on your mind today but in order for you to reap the rewards that are waiting for you, you may need to start doing some self-reflection on the personal patterns, habits, and programming that's been keeping you from having the relationship you want. Go deep.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you often like to keep things to yourself, today you're reminded that if you want something to truly change then you need to be the one to spark the change by speaking up. Communication is emphasized for you now which means working to improve the way you do it. Talk it through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel caught between wanting to socialize and wanting quiet time to yourself. While you're usually the life of the party, it's OK to be more selective with who and how you choose to spend your time. Your priorities are shifting now and that means it's all about quality versus quantity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're the cosmic darling now which means it's time for you to act the part. How? By daring to be a more expansive and authentic version of yourself. There is so much more to you than meets the eye, Cap. Do you see it? If not, it's time to start embracing all your bits, not just the pretty pieces.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible that you could be feeling some fear or uncertainty around your plans or goals today, and as wild as it might sound, this is a good thing. What used to be important to you is changing now. Plus, it's time to start working on moving on faith versus only what you can see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit tired or low-energy today which is a sign to take a timeout and chill. At the same time, you might be thinking about your plans for the future and how you might make your dreams something real. Hint: you can't do it alone. Your connections are resources.