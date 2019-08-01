Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The focus is on relationships today with the Moon in partnership-oriented Libra. At the same time, since Libra loves peace, beauty, and pleasure, the Moon in Libra also encourages us to see where we need more beauty and pleasure in our lives while putting us in the mood to seek these things out.

Though with the Moon squaring off with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn by late this evening, we might have to be careful overdoing it or overextending ourselves to others. Balance is the theme of the day, especially as the intellectual Libra Moon fights it out with planets in tenderhearted Pisces, which might make it hard to discern who we should be compassionate with and where we might need some boundaries. If push does come to shove though, leaning into our intuition won't steer us wrong.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may have a lot you're trying to accomplish now, which is noble, but in order to get things done, today asks that you block out the people who might be a distraction. And while you don't need anyone else's validation, seek out those that have your back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're no stranger to hard work, but today you're reminded not to undersell yourself, as there are people taking notice of your work and you could be receiving some fanfare and recognition soon. At the same time, be mindful of taking on too much right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If a romantic situation has gone sour and it's proving to be more trouble than it's worth, it might be time to reassess. Don't let your need for this to work get in the way of seeing the truth. Meanwhile, when it comes to your creative gifts, don't let self-doubt cheat you out of an opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may have lots of folks vying for your time and attention today, but before you end up feeling drained for energy and time, you may need to be honest with them about how you really feel and what you can and cannot do. Don't let guilt or the need to please others trip you up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have lots going on today and if you aren't careful, you could feel like you're running in circles and getting very little done. Enlisting the help of an accountability partner could help. Prioritizing your time in terms for dollars and cents can also be helpful, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be offered an opportunity today based on your creative talents or gifts, but before you accept the offer, make sure that you understand the offer first. Getting feedback or a second opinion from someone you trust can be helpful with decision-making.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be feeling a bit moody and in your feelings today, making it the perfect time to ramp up the self-care. Putting your well-being first today is an act of self-love, so don't feel bad about taking the time out for yourself that you need. The world can wait for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might feel pulled between your social commitments and wanting to pull back and rest, but it's your need for rest that should take precedence. If you need to cancel or reschedule on folks, don't feel too bad about it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel a bit like an odd-duck out today when it comes to your peers. While you may feel pulled between not wanting to ruffle feathers and being unapologetically yourself, recognize not everything warrants your attention or response. Aka, tune the haters out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're focused on your goals now and as much as you might want to impress others today, self-acceptance is where your attention is called. In what ways can you think more positively about where you are? In what ways can you practice gratitude? It's time to shift your narrative.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have some fears or worry about whether something will work out. Though today offers you an exercise in faith. Trust that things are working in your favor even if you can't immediately see it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel like you're being pulled in two directions today, especially between your public life and your personal life. As social as you might want to be (or have to be), make sure to carve out time to yourself.